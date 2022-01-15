Old Images Of Derailed Trains Viral Falsely Linking To Recent Bikaner-Guwahati Express Accident

On January 13, 12 bogies of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express derailed at Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. At least nine passengers lost their lives, and more than 50 passengers are said to be injured in this incident. Meanwhile, images of derailed trains are going viral on social media. The photo is being shared, claiming it as a recent picture of the train accident in Jalpaiguri.

Terrible train accident, fear of many casualties



Train accident has taken place in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. According to Indian media Anandabazar, the accident took place at 5 pm local time on Thursday. Three people have been reported dead in the incident so far pic.twitter.com/phjGvIyMzw — Power Up (@shootup_11) January 14, 2022

A verified Facebook page, The Kolkata Buzz, also shared an image of a derailed train with a similar claim. The photo's text reads, "Terrible train accident in North Bengal. It is learned that Bikaner-Guwahati Express has derailed. A lot of deaths are feared in Domahani of Mainaguri. According to the locals, they came forward when they heard a loud noise at noon." This post got 6.7k likes and 1.2k shares.

Claim:

Viral Images shows the train accident that took place on 13 January 2022 in Jalpaiguri, Bengal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral images are from different train accidents that took place a few years back.

Image 1

We ran a google reverse image search and found this image in a news report of Dailymail dated 25 May 2015. The title of the report reads, "Four passengers killed and over 50 injured as Jammu-bound train falls into ditch." According to the report, Rourkela-Jammu Tawi Muri Express got derailed near Kausambi, Uttar Pradesh. In this accident, four people were killed, and more than 50 passengers were reportedly injured.

We also found the same image in reports of The Economic Times, Amar Ujala and Deccan Herald. According to the report of Amar Ujala, the officials recovered a jack, (equipment to raise the vehicles) and gas cylinder from near the tracks a night before the incident took place.

Image 2:

We ran a reverse image search and found this image in several media reports. According to the report of The Times Of India dated 04 February 2019, 9 bogies of Seemanchal Express derailed leading to deaths of 7 people and several injuries. The accidentoccurrede between Mahnar and Sahdoi Buzurg station of Hajipur-Bachwara railway line.

We also found the same image in a report of The Guardian dated February 2019. It was reported that eleven bogies, including three sleepers and one AC coach, were derailed in this incident. Indian Railways also announced assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured people at that time.

To sum up, two old pictures of the train accident are being shared by falsely linking them to the recent Bikaner-Guwahati Express accident. The first image is of Muri Express, which met with an accident in 2015. While the second image is of the Simanchal Express, which derailed in 2019, leading to the death of 7 people and many fatal injuries.



