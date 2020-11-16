Fact Check: No, Arvind Kejriwal Has Not Accused BJP And AIMIM Of Any Secret Alliance For Bihar Elections 2020

Bihar Legislative Assembly elections were held between October 28 and November 7, 2020, and the results were declared on November. BJP and JD(U) alliance won over Mahagatbandhan, an alliance of Congress and RJD. Congress supporters have been alleging that AIMIM, led by Asadudddin Owaisi nominated its candidates on seats with good no. of Muslim votes to divert the votes of RJD and Congress and thus letting BJP win.

In context to this, an old video of Arvind Kejriwal reading a letter accusing AIMIM President, Asaduddin Owaisi of being a puppet of Home Minister Amit Shah is going viral on social media to back up the claim that Owaisi nominated its candidates to divert votes.

In the video, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi can be seen reading a letter, with Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia sitting beside him. Kejriwal is seen saying, "15th night at 3 am there was a secret meeting between Owaisi and Amit Shah, Oza ji says I was present in the said meeting, A detailed discussion took place and it was agreed that Shri Owaisi shall field his candidates from Bihar particularly in the Muslim belt that was to go to polls on 5th November. It was also decided that Shri Owaisi will vomit poisonous communal speech, the script of which shall be written by Shri Amit Shah, which may have the potentiality to result into a communal divide in the society. It was decided in the meeting that BJP and Shri Owaisi will stand as strong opponents of each other before the people but Shri Owaisi will only speak on dotted lines as decided by BJP. Shri Owaisi will take strong communal line and speech would create an atmosphere of hatred resulting in communal tension. The present speech delivered by Shri Owaisi in Hyderabad to extend his help and support to IS operatives also appears to be part of a foreset strategy."

The video is being shared with the caption, "AMIT SHAH aur AKBAR OWAISI ke Bihar Election Ke Planning Gujraat me Amit Shah Ke Ghar par huwi. Arvind Kejriwal" (Translates in English as, "Planning of Bihar elections between Akbar Owaisi and Amit Shah was held in Gujarat at Amit Shah's residence.") Akbaruddin Owaisi is a brother of Asaduddin Owaisi.

The posts are viral on social media.





The video was shared on Twitter as well.



Claim:

The video claims Arvind Kejriwal alleges that Akbaruddin Owaisi and Amit Shah joined hands together to defeat Mahagatbandhan in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a keyword search with 'Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Shah, Akbaruddin Owaisi' and we found a report published by Financial Times on July 11, 2016. It reported that as per BJP's former MLA Yatin Oza, Amit Shah and Asaduddin Owaisi had struck a secret deal for Bihar polls.





According to a similar report published by Economic Times, Former BJP MLA, Yatin Oza who later joined AAP said that BJP's Amit Shah and AIMIM's Asadudduin Owaisi are under a secret deal for Bihar polls, according to which Owaisi will be making communal remarks to polarise the voters in Bihar polls. One thing to note here is that the allegations were on Asaddudin Owaisi and not his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, current MLA of Telangana from AIMIM.

The Aam Aadmi Party had also shared the news covered by Janta Ka Reporter on their Facebook page in 2016, showing how BJP and Owaisi were in talks to win Bihar elections.

Oza claimed that he was present in the meeting which was held "in the wee hours at Shah's residence held on September 15, last year". Since it was reported in 2016, thus, the last year here means 2015. It was during 2015 that Bihar had its last Assembly Elections.

The Logical Indian also searched on YouTube with the keywords, 'Arvind Kejriwal, Yatin Oza' and found the same video published by Delhi Government on July 18, 2016.

Arvind Kejriwal had also tweeted about this, "If this is true, it reveals real face of BJP-Modi-Shah."





Asaduddin Owaisi had replied to Arvind Kejriwal's tweet and warned the reporter against legal actions for the same.





According to India.com, BJP denied any such claims and asked for the proof behind such allegations. They also said that Yatin Oza and Aam Aadmi Party were vilifying BJP and AIMIM to gain media attention.

Thus, an old video is being shared with a false context.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Photo Viral With Claim Saying J&K Hostel Of Jamia Milia Islamia Is Reserved Only For Muslims From J&K