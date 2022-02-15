Did Bibi Muskan Khan Meet Rahul Gandhi Amidst Ongoing Protests In Karnataka? No, Viral Claim Is Fake

Several districts in Karnataka have seen protests over the past few weeks due to schools and colleges prohibiting students from wearing Hijabs. Hindu students have organised counter-protests in response to Muslim protests against the ban on Hijab, resulting in more violence between the two groups. Later, one video from People's Education Society University College in Mandya went viral showing young men in saffron shawls interfering with a Muslim student wearing a burqa. It was later confirmed that the young woman was identified as Bibi Muskan Khan, and her video trended on Twitter with the hashtag #Sherni (lioness).

Against this backdrop, an image of a woman is going viral with a claim that she is Bibi Muskan Khan, the "Hijab- wearing lioness" and Indian National Congress is planning all these protests across Karnataka. In the viral image, the woman is seen wearing an INC sash and standing next to the Indian National Congress Leader, Rahul Gandhi with a text that reads," शिवदल के सौजन्य से देखो किसके इशारे से हो रहा है"



[English Translation: "Courtesy of Shivdal, look who is behind all these conspiracies"]



The image is viral on social media with a caption that reads," इसके बाद भी क्या कोई भ्रम बचता है कि ये परिवार देश का सबसे बड़ा शत्रु है । पहचाना इस कन्या को ? हिजाब वाली शेरनी ... ! फूट डालो शासन करो कि नीति"



[English Translation: "Even after this, is there any illusion that this family is the biggest enemy of the country. Recognize this girl? Hijab lioness...! divide rule policy"]









More viral claim can be seen on Facebook & Twitter.

Viral image is of a girl identified as Bibi Muskan Khan with Rahul Gandhi, and it is viral with a claim that INC is the mastermind behind protests across Karnataka

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be fake. The woman in the image is not Bibi Muskan Khan and it is not related to ongoing Karnataka protests.

During our initial investigation, we ran the image on Google reverse image search and found the image uploaded by Amba Prasad's Facebook Page. According to the concerned Facebook Page, Amba Prasad is a Congress MLA from Barkagaon, Jharkhand. The image was uploaded on February 8, 2022. Rahul Gandhi had gone to Jharkhand to meet Congress MLAs from Jharkhand where Amba Prasad had clicked a picture with Gandhi.

The picture was shared with a description that reads," आज कांग्रेस झारखंड के सांसद,विधायकगण एवं वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसजनों सहित श्री राहुल गांधी जी से मुलाकात कर महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर चर्चा का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ। बैठक में संगठन प्रभारी श्री के.सी.वेणुगोपाल जी, प्रदेश प्रभारी श्री अविनाश पांडे जी, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष श्री राजेश ठाकुर जी, सह प्रभारी श्री उमंग सिंघार जी उपस्थित रहे।"

[English Translation: "Today I got an opportunity to discuss important topics in a meeting with Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji including MP, MLAs and senior Congressmen of Congress Jharkhand. Organization in-charge Shri KC Venugopal Ji, State in-charge Shri Avinash Pandey Ji, State President Shri Rajesh Thakur Ji, Co-in-Charge Shri Umang Singhar Ji were present in the meeting."]

Various pictures were also uploaded by the Official Twitter handle of Indian National Congress on the same event with a caption that reads," श्री @RahulGandhi जी ने @INCJharkhand नेतृत्व के साथ मुलाकात कर आगामी रणनीति पर चर्चा की व झारखंड में गठबंधन सरकार के कामों के बारे में भी जानकारी ली।"



[English Translation- "Shri @RahulGandhi ji met @INCJharkhand leadership and discussed the upcoming strategy and also inquired about the work of coalition government in Jharkhand."]

We then searched for her Official Twitter handle and found a tweet posted on February 10, 2022 wherein she made a statement about the viral image. She wrote," यह मैं हूं।@INCIndia पार्टी से बड़कागांव की विधायक। इस फोटो को कर्नाटक की बुर्का वाली लड़की कहकर कलह फैलाने की कोशिश की जा रही तो बता दूं हमारी पार्टी में सबको सम्मान और अधिकार है।भगवा वस्त्र हो या हिजाब। @JharkhandPolice कृपया ऐसे ट्वीट पर फेक कमेंट वालों पर कार्रवाई करें।"

[English Translation: "This is me @INCIndia Barkagaon MLA from the party. An attempt is being made to spread discord by calling this photo a girl in Karnataka's burqa, so let me tell you that everyone in our party has respect and rights. Be it saffron clothes or hijab. @JharkhandPolice Please take action against those who comment on such tweets."]

Conclusion:

Therefore, it is evident from the above investigation that the woman in the image is not Bibi Muskan Khan. She is Amba Prasad, MLA from Barkagaon, Jharkhand. INC Leader, Rahul Gandhi had visited Jharkhand to meet Congress MLAs of Jharkhand to discuss the upcoming strategy and to enquire about the work of the coalition government in Jharkhand. The above claim is Fake and has no connection with ongoing protests in Karnataka.

