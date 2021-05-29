Image Of Chhattisgarh CM Goes Viral Hinting He Didn't Take Jab Of Coronavirus Vaccine

An image of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel where he is posing as 'coronavirus vaccine is being injected' has gone viral on social media with suggesting that Baghel didn't take the coronavirus vaccine but was just posing for it. One can see that the needle cover on the syringe hasn't been taken off in the image.

The image is viral with the caption, which reads in English as, "Chhattisgarh's Congress government has invented a new way through which, without removing a syringe cap, the vaccine can be administered to Chief Minister. Rahul Gandhi must have given this idea to Chief Minister."

The post is widely circulated on Twitter.

BJP Delhi spokesperson Neetu Dabas also tweeted the image.

Claim:

Bhupesh Bhaghel did not take the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched did a Google reverse image search and found the same image was published by a news website, Hindi Khabar, on May 27, 2021. The title of the article said that Bhupesh Bhagel was vaccinated with the second dose of coronavirus vaccination. According to the report, Deepeshwari Chandrakar administered a second dose of vaccination to Bhupesh Baghel at Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur. While the vaccine was being given to Baghel, senior police superintendent Ajay Yadav, Collector Dr S. Bharatidasan were some of the people who were present.

Bhupesh Baghel shared an infographic that had his image of taking the coronavirus vaccine and also asked others to take the vaccine.

Idris Gandhi, Chairperson of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee Research Department, also tweeted a video in which vaccine is being administered to Bhupesh Baghel.

Alt News contacted Chhattisgarh Collector Bharti Dasan, who confirmed that Baghel received the second dose of vaccine. He said that the nurse holding a syringe with the needle cap intact was a photo-op for the media.

The claim was first debunked by Alt News.

