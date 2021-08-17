Old Video Of Vandalizing Of Ambedkar Statue From Tamil Nadu Shared With False Communal Spin

A video is being viral on social media. In the viral video, some people can be seen damaging Bheem Rao Ambedkar's statue. While sharing this video, it is being claimed that Muslims of Kerala broke Ambedkar's statue with the help of swords.

Facebook user I Support Shifuji Shaurya, while sharing this video wrote in Hindi, "केरल में मुसलमानों द्वारा खुलेआम तलवार लेकर डॉ भीमराव अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा को खंडित किया गया। भाइयों जय भीम और जय मीम का नारा लगाने वाले इस समय कहाँ है और खामोश क्यों हैं.". Its English translation reads, "Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue was vandalized openly by Muslims in Kerala with a sword. Where are the people who were chanting Jai Bhim and Jai Meem and why are they silent now."

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.





Claim:

Muslims in Kerala vandalised Dr Bheem Rao Ambedkar statue.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false.

With the help of the InVid tool, we first took out the keyframes of the video. On doing the google reverse image search using one of the keyframes, we found links to several old news reports in which the details of this incident have been given. According to the video bulletin uploaded on the official YouTube channel of TV9 Telugu Live on 26 August 2019, Ambedkar's statue was damaged in Vedaranyam, Tamil Nadu. This makes it clear that the viral video is not of Kerala.

We also found a video uploaded by 'The Free Press Journal' in which the same video can be seen, which is going viral on social media. According to the report, Ambedkar's statue was vandalised after the clash happened between two groups at Vedaranyam in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam district.

According to the report published by The Indian Express, a car belonging to a locally dominant Pandian community hits a guy named Ramachandran, who belongs to the Dalit community near Vedaranyam Bus Stand. The accused fled from there after the incident, but the mob set his car on fire. After about half an hour, Pandian's community members reached the spot and damaged Ambedkar's statue. Later, the police arrested all the accused, and a new bronze statue was also installed in place of the old one.

It is worth noticing that no media reports mentioned the involvement of the Muslim community in the demolition of Dr BR Ambedkar's statue. Hence, it is evident from the reports of various media houses that the video of the vandalising of Ambedkar's statue during clashes between two groups in Tamil Nadu's Vedaranyam in the year 2019 is being viral in the name of Kerala with a communal colour. No Muslim personnel were involved in this incident. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Video Of Police Chase In Brazil Passed Off As Terrorist's Arrest In Kashmir