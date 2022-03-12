Viral Video Shows Bhagwant Mann In Drunk State After Winning Punjab Elections? No, Viral Video Is From 2017

The results of the assembly elections in Punjab were declared on Thursday and Aam Aadmi Party got a thumping majority. In Punjab, AAP got 92, Congress 18, Akali Dal 3 and BJP 2 seats. The date of swearing-in ceremony of Punjab's new CM Bhagwant Mann will be decided soon. Meanwhile, a video of the AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is going viral on social media. In the viral video, Bhagwant Mann can be seen in a drunk state. Some people are seen supporting him while he continued to falter. While sharing this video, it is being claimed that viral video of Bhagwant Mann is after the election results and he is completely drunk.

BJP Gujarat State General secretary Ratnakar tweeted this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "पंजाब फतह के बाद, पंजाब के भावी मुख्यमंत्री."

[English Translation: After the conquest of Punjab, the future Chief Minister of Punjab.]

Another user wrote, "पंजाब के नये मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान जी चुनाव जीतने के बाद."

[English Translation: New Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann ji after winning the elections.]

A Facebook user wrote, "देखो शराब के नशे मैं होने वाले पंजाब के मुख्यमन्त्री भगवत मान. ये कल का विङियो है. यही होगा पंजाब का ??? जिस दिन शपथ लेंगे सारे पंजाबियों को कमिश्नर बना देंगे."

[English Translation: Look at drunk Bhagwant Mann, future CM of Punjab. This video is from yesterday. This will happen to Punjab??? The day he will take the oath, he will make everyone commissioner.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim. Click here, here, here and here to read.

Claim:

Viral video shows Bhagwant Mann in a drunk state after winning the Punjab elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2017.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a video report dated 3 years ago. The title of the video reads, "Bhagwant Mann drunk video viral." Though no more information was mentioned with the video but it is clear that the viral video is not from recent.

On searching more, we found the still of the viral video in the report of India Today dated 09 March 2017. According to the report, Punjab's AAP leader was seen tripping while he tried to step down the footpath and get inside his car.

We also found the viral video shared by TV24 India dated 8 March 2017. The title of the video reads, "Bhagwant Mann caught on camera alleged to be drunk."

It was not the first time when Bhagwant Mann was found drunk during public appearances. In 2015, MP Bhagwant Mann was chased out of a Gurdwara in a village in Faridkot, allegedly he was drunk during a condolence meeting. In 2019, BJP demanded narcotics taste of Bhagwant Mann after a video clip alleged that Mann spoke in Parliament under the influence of liquor. However, in December 2019 Bhagwant Mann promised in front of his mother and the people of Punjab that he will quit drinking.





बरनाला रैली में @BhagwantMann का एलान - 1 जनवरी से उन्होंने संकल्प लिया है कि वे अब शराब को हाथ नहीं लगाएंगे, उन्होंने मंच पर अपनी माताजी और पंजाब की जनता के सामने वादा किया कि अपना तन मन धन पंजाब की सेवा के लिए लगाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/camx8Ac3Mb — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 20, 2019

Conclusion:

Though Bhagwant Mann was seen in a drunk state during several public appearances, but it is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not recent as the viral post claims. This video is present on the internet since the year 2017. It has nothing to do with the recent Punjab elections. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

