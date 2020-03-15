Fact-Check: No, Bengaluru-Based Google Techie's Wife Who Tested Positive Did Not Flee To Agra

The wife of Google India's Bengaluru-based techie tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, March 13.

Reportedly, the 25-year-old woman who had recently returned from her honeymoon in Italy tested positive and was put under quarantine after her husband was tested positive for the virus.

Claims:

According to a report published by The Times of India (now updated) on Saturday, the wife of the techie had escaped from a coronavirus quarantine facility and travelled to Agra, after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The publication also reported that the woman escaped from Bengaluru Airport on March 8, took a flight to New Delhi and travelled to Agra to be with her family.

Fact-Check:

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Saturday issued a clarification that the couple reached Bengaluru Airport at 9:45 pm and the wife did not leave the airport and departed to Delhi at 1:40 am the next day on March 9 and reached at 4:25 am.

She spent five-and-a-half hours at Bengaluru Airport.

From there, she took the 8.10 am Gatimaan Express train to Agra.



Also, the couple did not travel to Italy but to Greece for their honeymoon.

While the techie joined the office in Bengaluru, his wife returned to Agra, reported Deccan Herald.

Replying to whether the couple was liable for prosecution under the newly notified regulations Sudhakar said, "Let both recover first. What they have done is morally and legally wrong but we will not be taking any action for now since they both are under quarantine."

Livemint reported the Karnataka health officials stating that since she left from the airport, it cannot be classified that she fled.

Health department officials in Agra informed of a woman who had returned from Bengaluru a couple of days ago, having tested positive for the Covid-19 and was kept in the isolation ward after her return.

However, it was reported that she left the ward without informing the doctors.

The matter escalated when the lab report confirmed the infection. On being asked about her whereabouts, her parents misinformed the authorities that she had left for Delhi.

Later, on being threatened by the authorities, they admitted that she was at her residence in the town.

According to the reports, her family has been put under quarantine and the authorities are tracking the people she may have come in contact with during her five-hour wait at the airport, during her flight to Delhi and also during her train journey to Agra.

