Fact Check

Fact Check: No, Bengaluru Bus Conductor Did Not Clear UPSC Mains Exam, He Misled Media

By :  The Logical Indian Crew  
India   |   Published : 3 Feb 2020 3:37 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-02-03T21:08:09+05:30
Fact Check: No, Bengaluru Bus Conductor Did Not Clear UPSC Mains Exam, He Misled MediaImage Credits: News Track, News Track 2
After careful scrutinization of the UPSC Notice, it was found that Madhu's name was not in the list of candidates who cleared the exams.

A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductor, Madhu NC, had cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Prelims in June last year.

Following this, the 29-year-old started preparing for the Mains, according to an article published in the Bangalore Mirror.

The results of the Mains were declared this month which Madhu had allegedly cleared and was preparing for the interview. C Shikha, the managing director of BMTC and an IAS Officer had helped Madhu with the preparations, the article informed.

Bangalore Mirror had also reported that Madhu had stated that his parents are overjoyed, though they do not even fully understand what exams he has cleared or what it may mean.

Claims:

The article was widely circulated on social media with netizens lauding the efforts of the bus conductor. Madhu's story was glorified as "a true story of determination and commitment."

Twitterati, including actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, tweeted to praise his efforts.





The Logical Indian, too, had picked it on account of a story that would inspire people to overcome hardships.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian accessed a UPSC Notice dated January 14, 2020, which furnishes information about the candidates (names and roll numbers) who had qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B').

After careful scrutinization, it was found that Madhu's name was not on the list, implying that he did not clear the exams.

Further, the mark sheet that was shown by Madhu actually did not belong to him but someone else called Madhu Kumari.

Editor of the newspaper Bangalore Mirror, Ravi Joshi, took to Twitter to issue a clarification about the fake news.

In a series of tweets, he said, "We've come to know that the BMTC bus conductor who claimed to have cracked the IAS Mains exam was lying. We have reason to believe that the roll number he showed us didn't belong to him. @bangaloremirror is taking down the story till it becomes clear why he lied to BMTC and us."

In a separate tweet, he added, "I would like to apologise to all our readers. It was such a great story of grit and determination that even the BMTC MD and all his seniors decided to help him crack the interview. Alas, it was too good to be true."

Several Twitter users also took to the social media platform to clear the air on Madhu's story.


Reportedly, BMTC is now probing how and why the conductor misrepresented his results and investigating the matter further.

Also Read: Fact Check: Sharjeel Imam Surrendered Himself To Police, Not Arrested

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian

Fact Check: No, Bengaluru Bus Conductor Did Not Clear UPSC Mains Exam, He Misled Media

Fact CheckFact Check: No, Bengaluru Bus Conductor Did Not Clear UPSC Mains Exam, He Misled Media

News'You Are A Terrorist, There Is Plenty Of Proof': Javadekar To Kejriwal

Mahim Dargah Preamble

NewsIn A First, Tricolour Hoisted, Preamble Read At Mahim Dargah In Mumbai

In a Shocker, Budget 2020 Proposes 10% TDS On Mutual Funds Income

NewsIn a Shocker, Budget 2020 Proposes 10% TDS On Mutual Funds Income

Fact Check: No, Children Are Not Being Trained In Arms In Kolkata Madrasa, Viral Images Are From Different Incident

Fact CheckFact Check: No, Children Are Not Being Trained In Arms In Kolkata Madrasa, Viral Images Are From Different Incident

Honk More, Wait More! Bengaluru Police To Adopt Mumbai

NewsHonk More, Wait More! Bengaluru Police To Adopt Mumbai's 'Punishing Signal' Initiative To Curb Honking