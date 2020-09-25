Fact Check: Video Of A Huge Bell Peddled As 'Ram Temple Bell'

A video which shows a gigantic silver bell is being circulated on social media with the claim that it is actually a 2,100-kg bell made of 'ashtadhatu'. Viral post claim that this bell is going to be installed at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and it can be heard from 15 km away.



In the 30-second clip, a man can be seen checking the sound of the bell. "Ram Mandir bell is almost ready; single cast piece, easily the largest, 6'X5', weighing 2,100kg made of "Ashtadhatu", a combination of eight metals - gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, tin, iron and mercury. This bell can be heard up to 15Km. #JaiShriRam," reads the caption of one such post.

At the time of writing this report, the video had garnered over 26,000 views.

Video shows a 2,100 kg bell which is going to be installed in the Ram temple. Fact Check: The claim is false. The Tamil text on the viral video was translated using the Google translate application. The text when translated to English read, "From the Nadar pottery shop of Paul Ramakrishnan"





A keyword search based on this led to the shop's contact in "Justdial". Thes description included a photo of a bell similar to the one seen in the viral video. The shop is located in the in Eral taluka of Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu and is owned by R Ramakrishna Nadar.





Below is a comparison of the image of the bell from the website (right) and the bell seen in the viral video (left):





The Logical Indian reached out to the owner of the establishment who said that the bell in the video weighs 600-kg and is made of bronze. The bell was manufactured in their shop based on an order from the Ayodha Ram temple committee.



A keyword search based on this led to local reports which carried a scene from the video. According to the report published on September 13, 2020, the bell seen in the viral video weighs 600 kg and was made at the Ramakrishna Nadar pottery shop in Tamil Nadu.





Another report on the bell can be read here.



According to a report by the Economic Times, published on August 10, 2020, the largest bell for the Ram temple at Ayodhya, which weighs 2,100 kg, is being made at Jalesar town in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh. The report carried an image of this bell, sourced to the news agency PTI.





Therefore, the viral video actually shows a bronze bell weighing 600 kg, made in Tamil Nadu for the Ayodhya Ram temple. The main bell of the temple, which weighs 2,100 kg, is being manufactured at Jalesar in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh.

