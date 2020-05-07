Fact Check: Old Picture Resurfaces Of Women Drinking Beer With False BJP Link

A picture showing two women, dressed in saffron kameez, drinking beer has been doing the rounds on social media.



According to the caption of these posts, netizens claim that the woman drinking beer is a BJP leader. "A woman BJP leader sums up the trend as liquor shops opened. Thank you, Modi Ji, for opening the liquor shops (translated from Hindi)," reads the caption.













The third phase of lockdown began on May 4, with certain relaxations. The Centre had allowed the sale of liquor albeit with "certain conditions" in all zones, barring containment area, in standalone shops.



The Ministry of Home Affairs had allowed the liquor and tobacco shops to reopen in green and orange zones and even in red zones but not outside containment areas or hotspots. With liquor stores finally opening after 40 days, videos of long, winding queues from different parts of the country surfaced on social media, which showed that social distancing was completely ignored. Claim: The viral photos are recent, taken after May 4. The woman drinking beer is a BJP leader. Fact Check: Both the claims are false. On doing a reverse image search, it was found that the images were available on the internet since 2019.











