Fact Check: Digitally Morphed Tweet Of Barack Obama Shared With False Claim Of Him Condemning PM Narendra Modi

A screenshot of a digitally morphed tweet of Former US President Barack Obama shared with claims of him condemning PM Narendra Modi. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team checked for the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   9 Dec 2020 4:34 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
A screenshot of a Tweet purportedly of Former US President, Barack Obama, saying he is feeling 'shameful for a handshake with Narendra Modi' is being shared on social media.

A Twitter user shared the screenshot with the context of ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi against the three Farm-Laws passed by the Parliament of India in September 2020.

The Logical Indian also received the screenshot on our WhatsApp number +91 63640 00343.

Claim:

Barack Obama tweeted condemning Narendra Modi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian scanned through the Twitter handle of Barack Obama (@BarackObama) and found no such Tweet by him.

On doing a reverse image search, we found the same image was published by Economic Times on November 24, 2014, which said that the then President of United States, Barack Obama, accepted the invitation from Narendra Modi to attend India's Republic Day event of 2015.


We also noticed that Tweet had spelling errors. The tweet had, 'hand shake' instead of 'handshake' and used 'shamefull' instead of 'shameful' or 'ashamed'.

While legislatures from Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada supported the ongoing farmers' protest, we were also not able to find any media reports on Barack Obama's statement on ongoing farmers' protest.

Hence, the viral screenshot of Obama's Tweet is digitally morphed.

