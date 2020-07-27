Fact Check: Did Indian Rupee Become Weaker Than Bangladeshi Taka?

A graphic has been recently gaining momentum on social media which says that for the 'first time in 72 years Indian Rupee is weaker than Bangladeshi Taka'.









Govt is broke. Raiding RBI again and again.



Bangladeshi taka has more value than rupee.



Economy is on ventilator. Govt refuses to accept.



Kashmir is running out of emergency drugs. Patients are about to die. 8 million under lock down.



Modi is laughing.



Which one is worse? — Sanghamitra (@AudaciousQuest) August 27, 2019













The same claim was viral last year as well.





Claim:



Indian Rupee is weaker than Bangladeshi Taka. Fact Check: The claim is false. As of July 25, 2020, 'Indian Rupee to Bangladeshi Taka' is equal to 1.13. 1 Rupee = 1.13 Bangladeshi Taka. Below is a screenshot of the exchange rate for July 25:





According to the graph of the exchange rate for the last year, the exchange rate fell from 1.22 on 24 July 2019, to 1.13 on 24 July 2020.



However, the Indian Rupee hasn't fallen below Bangladeshi Taka in the last one year. Below is a screenshot of the graph of the exchange rate for last year:





Further, in the last ten years, Indian Rupee did not fall below Bangladeshi Taka.



Below is a screenshot of the graph of the exchange rate for the last ten years:





The highest exchange rate, in the last ten years, is 1.73457 (1₹ = 1.7345 Taka), whereas the lowest is 1.09587 (1₹ = 1.09587 Taka).

