Fact Check: No, The Viral Image Is Not Of Victim Of Badaun Gang-Rape Victim

Many social media users are sharing an image claiming to be of the 50-year-old woman who was brutally gang-raped in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh.

The image is viral with the caption, "Badayun Gang-rape murder case, a 50-year-old woman who had gone to a temple, was gang-raped and murdered. The brutality committed during the gang-rape would put a monster to shame. But the priest and his disciples were worst than a monster. Badaun police did not act on the case for two days. This is the limits of brutality."

Many Twitter users are also sharing the post.



A 50-year-old woman was gang-raped and murdered in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh on January 3, 2021. The woman was as an Anganwadi worker. She went to a temple on Sunday evening, where she was brutally raped. A report was filed based on which police have booked three people, including a priest and a driver. The Logical Indian also reported the incident.

The viral image is of the 50-year-old gang-rape victim from Badaun.

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the same image was tweeted by a Twitter user on December 25, 2018. The image was then shared with the caption, "एक बेटी और चढ़ी दरिंदो के हाथ उन्नाव ज़िले सेवक खेड़ा मौराँवा की रहने वाली गोल्डी यादव जिन्होंने उत्तर प्रदेश police की परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण कर ली थी आज सुबह रेप के बाद निर्मम तरीक़े से हत्या कर दी गयी बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ अभियान बहुत ही शर्मनाक'(Which translates in English as, "Goldie Yadav, a resident of Unnao district Sevak Kheda Maurawan, who had passed the Uttar Pradesh police examination, was brutally murdered this morning after the rape").

On searching with keywords, 'Maurawan, Godly, Rape', we found an article published by Dainik Jagran on December 24, 2018. The article reported that a 20-year-old girl named Goldy Yadav was found dead by her family members. She was the daughter of Shiv Kumar Yadav. She had qualified the Uttar Pradesh Constable Examination and was getting ready to join the job.





Unnao police had also tweeted about the incident on December 25, 2018. They tweeted that Maurawan police reached the crime spot and took the body under custody for further investigation.





Shivpal Yadav, Samaj Wadi Party Leader, had also tweeted showing his resentment against the murder of Goldy Yadav on December 25, 2018.





The Quint contacted SHO of Maurawan Police Station, who confirmed that the image was of Goldy Yadav.

The Quint also spoke to Phoolchandra, the cousin of Goldy Yadav, who said, "That boy (accused) killed her over one-sided love. She wasn't involved in all these things. She had gone out in the morning for defecation nearby. He (accused) slit her throat with a knife since no one was around. When she didn't reach home, her mother went out looking for her and reached the spot. I also reached the spot to find that she had already lost a lot of blood".

