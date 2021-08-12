MG Motors Felicitates 'Baspan Ka Pyar' Fame Sahdev Dirdo With A Car Worth 23 Lakh? Fake Claim Viral!

'Baspan Ka Pyar', sang by Chattisgarh based Sahdev Dirdo, has made every Indian groove. The 10-year-old child became an internet sensation overnight which also garnered him an opportunity to share the screen with rapper Badshah in his music album. The song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' (official video) is trending on Youtube.

Meanwhile, a claim related to Sahdev Dirdo has surfaced on social media and digital media platforms. A video showing Dirdo with a new car started circulating on social media. The video claims that Raipur based Morris Garages (MG) Motors has gifted Dirdo with a brand new electric car worth Rs 23 lakh.

Netizens shared the video on Instagram with the same claim.

Various news websites, such as India Times, PTC News, and Business Khabar, have covered this story. Scoop Whoop also covered the story, which was later taken down. The archived version can be accessed here.





Several Youtube channels, such as Bollywood pe Charcha, Celebs 4 Style, and HIN News, also covered this story in their videos.

'Baspan Ka Pyar' fame Sahdev Dirdo has been gifted with a brand new electric car by Raipur based MG Motors.

We found that Dirdo's video alongside the car is viral with a fake claim.

The viral video is from an event. We searched the Facebook page of Sahdev Dirdo and came across two videos that were live during the event.

In the first video, Sahdev Dirdo can be seen standing in front of the car, next to a woman holding the keys. Nowhere, Dirdo is given the car keys; instead, he was felicitated with a cheque and a basket of chocolates.

In the second video, Sahdev Dirdo clicks a few pictures with his fans, sits in his Renault car and returns with his associates. Later, in the clip, the person making the video can be heard saying in Hindi that Dirdo has been facilitated with a Rs 21 thousand cheque and a basket of chocolates that they forgot in the showroom. He clarifies that no car has been gifted to Dirdo. He further informs that Dirdo is now leaving for the airport, as he has a flight to Mumbai.

We contacted Dheeraj Kumar, Sales Manager at Raipur based MG Motors. He refuted the claim of gifting any car to Sahdev Dirdo. He said, "We recently called child artist Sahadev Dirdo to felicitate him. On this occasion, we gave the key of a car from his hand to a customer. The news that we gifted him a car is completely false".

Aaj Tak also spoke to Pintu Maheshwari, the social media manager of Sahdev Dirdo. He clarified that the viral video is from an event where Sahdev Dirdo was invited. He said, "On 9 August 2021, Raipur based MG Motors invited Sahdev. They requested Sahdev to hand over the keys to their first electric car customer. I posted a few videos of this event through Sahdev's Facebook page. Later these videos started being shared elsewhere, and I don't know how this misleading thing spread that Sahdev has been given a car worth 23 lakhs".

Sahdev Dirdo has also been felicitated by Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chattisgarh, with flower garlands. The CM posted Dirdo's 'baspan Ka Pyar' video through his Twitter handle.

Later, rapper Badshah also approached Dirdo to feature in his music album. The album has been released now and is trending on Youtube.

Therefore, we can conclude that the claim that Sahdev Dirdo has been gifted an electric car worth Rs 23 lakh by MG Motors is fake.

The original track 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' is sung by Gujarat based singer Kamlesh Barot. His video was uploaded on Youtube in April 2019 by the channel 'Meshwa Films'.

