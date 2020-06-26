Fact Check: Did AYUSH Ministry Remove A 'Dr Mujahid Hussain' For Obstructing Approval For Patanjali's 'Coronil'?

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali on June 23rd launched Corona kit with the medicines, "Coronil and Swasari", that claim 100 per cent favourable results during trials to treat COVID-19 patients.



Following the launch, the Indian Council Of Medical Research and AYUSH Ministry distanced themselves from Patanjali's 'Coronil Kit'. AYUSH Ministry has asked the company to stop advertising the claim till the medicine is duly examined, and has requested the concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand to provide copies of license and product approval details of the medicines. In light of this, a piece of news has been gaining momentum on social media which claims that "doctor Mujahid Hussain" has been fired from the AYUSH Ministry for halting the advertisement and sale of Coronil. On WhatsApp, a screenshot of a tweet making the viral claims from a Twitter account @RealPushpendra impersonating journalist Pushpendra Kulshreshtha is being forwarded.





The claim has been shared several times on Twitter and Facebook.













AYUSH Ministry removed their officer Dr Mujahid Hussain for hindering the approval of Patanjali's 'Coronil'. Fact Check: The claim is false. A keyword search using: Mujahid Hussain, AYUSH Ministry, Coronil, Patanjali, did not show any news reports which could legitimise the viral claims. AYUSH Ministry Debunks Claim The Ministry of AYUSH shared a screenshot of the tweet by the fraud account on Twitter and said that the ministry has "not removed any doctor or medical officer from duty or service at any time in the recent past."

It is clarified that the @moayush has not removed any doctor or medical officer from duty or service at any time in the recent past. pic.twitter.com/Tr8KoQpsY9 — Ministry of AYUSH🇮🇳 #MyLifeMyYoga (@moayush) June 25, 2020