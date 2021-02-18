Fact Check: Social Media Posts Claim Nita Ambani Donated 3 Gold Crowns To Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Many social media users are claiming that Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, is going to donate 3 gold crowns which are going to be mounted on the heads of the idols in Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

People are sharing a post that says, "Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani will donate 3 gold crowns weighing 33 kg for putting on the idols of Ayodhya's Ram temple."

The post is viral on Twitter.

Many Facebook users are also sharing the same claim with a photograph of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani.





Claim:

Nita Ambani has announced to donate 3 gold crowns to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian checked and found no media reports of Nita Ambani donating crowns to Ram Mandir.

Fact Crescendo, a fact-checking website contacted the media department of Reliance India, who refuted the viral claim. They said that Nita Ambani has not made any such donations to Ayodhya Ram temple.

We also called and asked Shri Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, who also said that he is not aware of any such donations made to Ram temple. He also said that each donation is equally valued for Ram temple but he has no idea of donation made by Nita Ambani.

Hence, the viral claim is fake.

