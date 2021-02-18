Fact Check

Fact Check: Social Media Posts Claim Nita Ambani Donated 3 Gold Crowns To Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Social media users are sharing posts claiming Nita Ambani, founder of Reliance Foundation has donated 3 gold crowns weighing 33 kg to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team debunked the claim.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   18 Feb 2021 12:28 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M


Image Credit: India.com

Many social media users are claiming that Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, is going to donate 3 gold crowns which are going to be mounted on the heads of the idols in Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

People are sharing a post that says, "Nita Ambani, wife of Mukesh Ambani will donate 3 gold crowns weighing 33 kg for putting on the idols of Ayodhya's Ram temple."

The post is viral on Twitter.

Many Facebook users are also sharing the same claim with a photograph of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani.

श्रीमती नीता अंबानी धर्मपत्नी श्री मुकेश अंबानी की तरफ से अयोध्या श्री राम मंदिर की मूर्तियों पर लगाने

के लिए 33 किलो सोने के 3 मुकुट दिए जाएंगे !

जय जय श्री राम 🚩🚩🚩

Posted by तुलसीराम गुर्जर नागदा on Tuesday, 16 February 2021


Claim:

Nita Ambani has announced to donate 3 gold crowns to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian checked and found no media reports of Nita Ambani donating crowns to Ram Mandir.

Fact Crescendo, a fact-checking website contacted the media department of Reliance India, who refuted the viral claim. They said that Nita Ambani has not made any such donations to Ayodhya Ram temple.

We also called and asked Shri Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, who also said that he is not aware of any such donations made to Ram temple. He also said that each donation is equally valued for Ram temple but he has no idea of donation made by Nita Ambani.

Hence, the viral claim is fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review : Nita Ambani has announced to donate 3 gold crowns to Ayodhyas Ram Mandir.
Claimed By : Social Media
Fact Check : False
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
