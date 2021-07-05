Gujarat Jain Temple Video Viral As Exterior Sculpture Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

A video of a temple is viral on social media. Netizens claim that the video is of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The 3.54 minutes long video exhibits the frontage of the temple and a man cleaning the temple's sculptures.

A social media user posted the video claiming it to be of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The caption in English read, "Exterior sculpture planned at Sri Ram temple, Ayodhya."

The viral clip is shared on WhatsApp as well, claiming the temple as the forefront of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

A temple's video is shared with the claim that the video exhibits the exterior sculpture of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Fact Check:

A reverse image search on a keyframe from the video led us to the search results for Chuli Jain Temple in Gujarat and not Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, as being claimed. We found the same video uploaded on YouTube on 25 June. In the YouTube video, the temple is named Chuli Jain temple.

The video description reads, "*Chuli jain temple* is situated at *Halvad dhangadara highway* Gujrat. 12 km from dhangadara city toward Halavad. See this wonderful carving on stones. Which someone can rarely see."

Taking the investigation further, we started searching for more videos related to Chuli Jain Temple on YouTube. We found many such videos that were similar to the viral video.











We searched Chuli Jain Temple on Google Maps, which shows that this temple is in Gujarat, as mentioned in the video.

Prashant Nema, Gujarat's senior Journalist, confirmed to Vishwas News that the viral video is of Chuli Jain Temple. Also, the construction work of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is in progress and has not completed yet. The Twitter handle of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared four pictures from the construction site on 31 May 2021. They informed about the techniques being used for the temple's foundation, meaning the foundation work is going on there right now.

After discussions with experts regarding foundation of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, it has been decided that foundation work will be done using Roller Compacted Concrete technique. Total 40-45 layers of concrete will be put in 1,20,000 sq feet area. 4 layers have been completed. pic.twitter.com/qwID39hhjH — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) May 31, 2021

Therefore, we can conclude that since the foundation of the Ram Mandir is not complete yet, the frontage of the temple can't be complete. The viral video is of Gujarat's Jain temple, which is being shared with the false claim of it being the exterior sculpture of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

