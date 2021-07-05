Fact Check

Gujarat Jain Temple Video Viral As Exterior Sculpture Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

The video of Chuli Jain Temple in Gujarat is viral on WhatsApp as Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   5 July 2021 2:50 PM GMT
Writer : Jakir Hassan | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Gujarat Jain Temple Video Viral As Exterior Sculpture Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Image Credit: Facebook

A video of a temple is viral on social media. Netizens claim that the video is of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The 3.54 minutes long video exhibits the frontage of the temple and a man cleaning the temple's sculptures.

A social media user posted the video claiming it to be of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The caption in English read, "Exterior sculpture planned at Sri Ram temple, Ayodhya."

The archived version of the Facebook post can be accessed here.

The viral clip is shared on WhatsApp as well, claiming the temple as the forefront of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Credit: Whatsapp

Claim:

A temple's video is shared with the claim that the video exhibits the exterior sculpture of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Fact Check:

A reverse image search on a keyframe from the video led us to the search results for Chuli Jain Temple in Gujarat and not Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, as being claimed. We found the same video uploaded on YouTube on 25 June. In the YouTube video, the temple is named Chuli Jain temple.

The video description reads, "*Chuli jain temple* is situated at *Halvad dhangadara highway* Gujrat. 12 km from dhangadara city toward Halavad. See this wonderful carving on stones. Which someone can rarely see."

Taking the investigation further, we started searching for more videos related to Chuli Jain Temple on YouTube. We found many such videos that were similar to the viral video.



We searched Chuli Jain Temple on Google Maps, which shows that this temple is in Gujarat, as mentioned in the video.

Image Credit: Google Maps

Prashant Nema, Gujarat's senior Journalist, confirmed to Vishwas News that the viral video is of Chuli Jain Temple. Also, the construction work of Ayodhya Ram Mandir is in progress and has not completed yet. The Twitter handle of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared four pictures from the construction site on 31 May 2021. They informed about the techniques being used for the temple's foundation, meaning the foundation work is going on there right now.

Therefore, we can conclude that since the foundation of the Ram Mandir is not complete yet, the frontage of the temple can't be complete. The viral video is of Gujarat's Jain temple, which is being shared with the false claim of it being the exterior sculpture of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Muslim Man Played BTS's 'Dynamite' Song Instead Of Azaan On Mosque Speakers? No, Viral Post Is Satire!

Claim Review :  The video of Chuli Jain Temple in Gujarat is being viral as Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Claimed By :  Social Media Post
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian