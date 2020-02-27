Fact Check

Fact Check: Is The Bullied Quaden Bayles 18 Years Old?

By :  Aditi Chattopadhyay  
Published : 27 Feb 2020
Image credit: Shanrrr/Twitter

Some of the social media users have claimed that Quaden Bayles is an 18-year-old man who is scamming the internet for money.

Bullied at school for his dwarfism, 9-year-old Quaden Bayles from Queensland, Australia sobs uncontrollably in the back of his mother's car. "Give me a knife, I want to kill myself," Quaden tells his mother Yarraka Bayles who recently shared a heartbreaking video on Facebook Live this week to raise awareness of the impact of bullying.

In the video, she can be heard saying, "This is what bullying does," she said in the video. "Can you please educate your children, your families, your friends?" The video went viral on social media platforms. However, netizens raised questions on the authenticity of the reported incidents. It was alleged that Quaden Bayles is actually an 18-year-old adult.

The video led to an online movement, Celebrities expressed their support on twitter. A Go-Fund Me page set up by US comedian Brad Williams raised almost $170,000 -- and he's using the money to send Bayles and his mother to Disneyland in California. This led to Netizens claiming that he was scamming the internet for money.


As proof to back the claim, images of a boy who resembles as Quaden in more "adult" poses were also spread online. It was also claimed that the boy is an Instagram celebrity @quadoss and deleted captions pertaining to his 18 birthday.

Claim:

Quaden Bayles is an 18-year-old man who lied about being a 9-year-old boy with dwarfism to scam the internet for money.

Fact Check:

The photograph of Quaden at a birthday party is from his official Instagram handle but it wasn't his birthday which was being celebrated. The photograph of the number 18 was one of several he posted after his friend Garlen's 18th birthday party. Scrolling through the images from the birthday party a photograph can be found which states "Garlen's 18th Birthday."


In 2015, a video report from the Australian news station Studio 10 features a then 4-year-old Quaden regarding a previous bullying incident.

The 4-year-old in the above-displayed video is cannot be claimed to be actually 13. In 2012, Yarraka Bayles shared a series of photographs that showed her infant son on the beach. Bayles clearly mentions here that her son was going to be 15-month-old.


Several tweeter users also pointed out his real age.


Also Read: Bullied Australian Boy With Disorder Leads Out All-Star Rugby Team In Front Of Thousands

