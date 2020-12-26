Fact Check: No, This Is Not The Childhood Photo Of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

On the birth anniversary of India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was born on December 25, 1924, a photo of a lady with a child is being shared on WhatsApp claiming the photo is a rare picture of Vajpayee's childhood days.

The same image was viral earlier in 2018 when many people shared this image on Twitter and Facebook.

Rare photo of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with his Mother. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/wKZhby7ef5 — Rajamani Krishnamurti (@King1965Bell) August 20, 2018

Rare photo of Atal Bihari Vajpayee with his Mother. 🙏🙏🙏 Posted by Rajamani Krishnamurti on Monday, 20 August 2018

Claim:

The viral image is of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's childhood.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian found out that the viral image is of Ranu Shankar, Chairman of Gandhi Swaraj Asharam, Muzzafarpur.

Ranu Shankar sent us the original photo that went viral. He said that the image viral on the internet is of his childhood and the lady in the picture is his mother, Neelam Shankar.

He said, "The image was clicked between the year 1978 and 1980. When his mother passed away then he changed his name from Rana Shankar to Ranu Neelam Shankar". He further said, "2-year-ago I uploaded the photo on Facebook then some miscreants took the photo and made it viral with the fake claim."

On being enquired about when the photo went viral, he said that the image first went viral when Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away. He has also reported to Facebook about the image.





Ranu Shankar also shared one of his recent picture with us.





Hence, the viral image is not of Vajpayee's childhood.

