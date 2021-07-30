Old Video Of Protesting Home Guards During Assam Assembly Elections Shared As Recent

A video clip of a protest by men in uniform, who are marching and can be seen chanting slogans of "Go Back Modi", is being widely circulated on social media. The video is being shared with the claim of recent developments where the security forces have revolted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the 30-seconds-long clip, soldiers can be seen marching on the road, carrying heavy bags on their shoulders and raising slogans against Modi.

The video was originally shared with a caption in Bangla, "স্বাধীন ভারতে প্রথমবার দেশের সেনারা দেশের প্রধানমন্ত্রীর বিরুদ্ধে স্লোগান তুলছে..শিলচর হাজার হাজার জওয়ান কাজ ছেড়ে 'মোদি গো ব্যাক' স্লোগান দিতে দিতে বাড়ি ফিরছে।" which when translated in English read —"For the first time in independent India, the country's army is raising slogans against the country's Prime Minister. Thousands of Silchar jawans are leaving their jobs and returning home with the slogan 'Modi go back'".





The video has also been extensively shared on Facebook with the same caption.

Claim-

India's security forces are protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Fact Check-

While going through the shared video on Facebook, we came across a comment which mentioned that the video was shot earlier in the year and portrayed Home Guards protesting against the low allowances and perks provided to them for being on duty during the second coronavirus wave for the Assam Assembly Election 2021. The Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted Assam polls in three phases on 27 March, 1 April, and 6 April.

Taking a clue from the comment, we searched and found a Youtube video uploaded by 'Northeast Live' on 31st March. The video was published with the title, "Massive protests by home guards in Silchar ahead of second Phase" (time frame 2:24 to 2:34).

"Tense situation prevails in Silchar after as many as 2,000 home guards who had come from different parts of Assam to Cachar for poll duty went back to their homes, alleging deprivation of proper lodging facilities as well as non-payment of dues. In fact, the home guards are heading back to their respective homes without even informing the concerned authorities," read the description of the video.

On the same day, this video was also posted on the Facebook page of 'Northeast Live'.

Another Facebook page, 'Pratidin Time', shared the video on 31st March and had put the caption in Bangla (time frame 0:39 to 0:42).

According to the Hindustan Times report, on the same date, more than 1,500 home guards protested stating that the local authorities did not make adequate arrangements for their deployment.

"Around 1,500 home guards came to the district after being deployed in upper Assam for the first phase. They say the local administration did not arrange proper food, shelter, and water for them. Also, they claimed, that they were supposed to get ₹5,100 for three days of duty, but Cachar administration gave them only ₹900," the report read.

A Business Standard report, dated 3rd April, read "The authorities in Assam are likely to take action against over 500 Home Guards who refused to perform election duties and went to their homes."

Therefore, we can conclude that an old video is being shared with a false claim. No security personnel have been protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video is being circulated amid the inter-state border conflict between Assam and Mizoram, which escalated on Monday, July 26, and turned into a violent clash.

According to the Indian Express, officers from both states clashed at the borders of Lailapur in Cachar district, resulting in the death of at least five Assam police officers and over 50 injured.









