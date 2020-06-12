Fact Check: Assam Government Announced 100% Free Admission To Colleges Amid COVID-19?

A graphic is being circulated online which claims that the state government of Assam has announced 100% free admission for students in colleges up to the postgraduate level.



"No colleges are allowed to charge any student for anything. No Saraswati Puja charges, no excursion fees, no prospectus fees. If any colleges are found charging students for anything during the admission, strict actions will be taken against them," informed Sarma.

Below is the text from the viral graphic:

The graphic also contains a quote by Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Logical Indian received a request on its Fact Check number to verify the claims made in the graphic.

Assam government has announced 100% free admission in colleges for up to post-graduation level.

Fact Check:

The claim is true.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on June 7 that admission to universities, colleges and higher secondary schools in Assam will be free during the current academic year.

The move is to ensure that there is no additional burden on parents who are already under strain due to the COVID-19 lockdown. He added that there will be no hidden costs.

"Students from the higher secondary to the postgraduate level, including medical, engineering and polytechnic students, will be admitted to institutes for free," Sarma was quoted as saying a day after the results for Class 10 state board examinations were announced only on online platforms.

It was also stated that the prospectus and admission forms will be available online free of cost.

For those staying in hostels, the Education Department will also pay Rs 1,000 as monthly mess dues and an additional amount of Rs 1,000 will be provided to all students for buying textbooks.

"All the students must mention their bank details in the admission forms so that the matter can be taken up from the initial stage and there is no delay in depositing money in their bank accounts," he said.

Students who passed the Class 10 examinations last year will be given computers in their school and those who have cleared the test this year will get Rs 20,000 so that they can buy computers of their choice, Sarma said.

Below is a statement from the minister: