Assam Congress Leader Amjat Ali Arrested For Carrying Arms In Apple Box? No, Viral Claim Is False

A set of images is viral on social media. In the first image, a man can be seen handcuffed along with some police officers, while in the second image, an apple box carrying weapons can be seen. It is being claimed that Congress leader Amjat Ali has been arrested for carrying weapons in an apple box in Assam.



Facebook user Deepak Garg while sharing this post wrote a caption in Hindi, "#कोंग्रेस_आतंकियों_के_साथ असम का कोंग्रेसी नेता #अमजत_अली सेब की पेटी में हथियार और गोलियों के साथ हिरासत में लिया गया। हिंदुओ से भाईचारा निभाने का प्लान था बस #हेमंता_विश्वाशर्मा की पुलिस ने सब गुड़ गोबर कर दिया."

(English translation: "Congressis with terrorists. Assam's Congress leader Amjat Ali was detained with arms and bullets in an apple box. There was a plan to maintain brotherhood with Hindus. However, the police of #Hemanta_Vishwasharma spoiled their plans.)





It is widely shared on Facebook.

This post is viral on Twitter as well.

Claim:

Assam Congress leader Amjat Ali was arrested for carrying weapons in an apple box.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.

First Image

We first searched Assam Congress leader Amjat Ali name on google, we could not find any satisfactory result or links of it. We also tried to search for this incident with different keywords on the internet. However, we did not find any media report on this incident. On observing the first picture, we noticed that the uniform of the Police is quite different from the usual Indian Police uniform (Khaki colour). Below you can see the comparison.





On doing a google reverse image search, we found a blogpost from Bangladesh dated 06 May 2018. The report's title reads in English, "Teacher arrested for sexually harassing school girl at Wahhabi Qawmi Madrasa." According to the report, a school girl committed suicide at her home in Trishal, Mymensingh district, Bangladesh, after sexual harassment by a local Madrasa teacher. Police had arrested a 28-year-old madrasa teacher named Mubarak Hossain.

We found this news in the Bangladesh English newspaper The Daily Star as well. According to the report, the girl was in fourth grade. She used to go to learn Arabic at adjacent Kawranbai Furkania Madrasa, where the accused Mubarak Hossain sexually harassed her.

Second Image

On doing a google reverse image search, we found the same image in the news report of Kashmiri news websites named Free Press Kashmir back in 2018. According to the report, 3 militants were arrested by Jammu & Kashmir police after a shootout near the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, Narbal.

Great Kashmir, a news web portal, also reported on this incident. According to the report, In the brief exchange of fire, three militants were arrested. One of them was hit by a bullet in his abdomen, who was later shifted to SKIMS, Bemina for treatment. The militants had hidden ammunition and hand grenades beneath the apple boxes.

The official Twitter handle of Jammu and Kashmir Police also uploaded the same image on October 29, 2018.

A brief exchange of fire on the outskirts of Srinagar city. Three suspected militants arrested among them one is injured.Arms and ammunition recovered. Investigations started. pic.twitter.com/lT9AoRnu5H — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) October 29, 2018

Our investigation shows that old images from 2018 of two different incidents are falsely linked to spread fake news against the Assam Congress party. No Congress leader was arrested recently on a charge of smuggling ammunition. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Idol Of Hindu Deity Nandi Discovered While Digging Around Mosque? No, Viral Claim Is False!

