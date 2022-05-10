All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Old Speech Of Rajasthan CM Viral In Context Of Jodhpur Violence

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Speech Of Rajasthan CM Viral In Context Of Jodhpur Violence

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Rajasthan,  10 May 2022 12:06 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The captions with the viral video suggest that Rajasthan CM said that the atmosphere of Hindutva in Rajasthan, related to recent communal violence, is on the rise. Congress is afraid of this atmosphere as it will affect their electoral outcomes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has gone viral across social media. The video is being circulated in the context of the upcoming state elections in Rajasthan and the recent communal clashes in Jodhpur.

The upcoming Assembly elections in 2023 have ignited a flurry of posts across social media, which profess several religious ideologies. The recent communal clashes in Jodhpur have led to a rapid spread of misinformation across social media that aims to inflame communal tensions.

Claim:

The 16-second clip which has gone viral across social media is a recording of a preexisting meeting. The video shows CM Ashok Gehlot in the midway of a speech talking about Hindutva. In the video, he says, referring to them (BJP) that the atmosphere in politics has been communalised through the talks of Hindutva. He says that fear has been created and that getting votes has become difficult.

The caption of the tweet reads in Hindi which reads, "अशोक गहलोत - "माहौल हिंदुत्व का बन गया है तो हिंदुत्व का माहौल बनने से हम भी घबरा गए हैं" राजस्थान वाले भाइयों इसकी घबराहट और ज्यादा बढ़ाने में सहयोग करो। जय श्री राम."

[English Translation: Ashok Gehlot - "The atmosphere has become of Hindutva, so we scared of the atmosphere of Hindutva". Brothers of Rajasthan, please cooperate in increasing its panic even more. Jai Shri Ram.]

Another user wrote, "राज्य में हिंदुत्व का माहौल बन रहा है लोग वोट नहीं देंगे हम भी बुरी तरह से घबरा गए है. लेकिन आपने घबराना नहीं है. कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अशोक गहलोत."

[English Translation: An atmosphere of Hindutva is being created in the state, people will not vote, we are also very nervous. But don't you worry. Ashok Gehlot with Congress workers."

The captions with the viral video suggest that Rajasthan CM said that the atmosphere of Hindutva in Rajasthan, related to recent communal violence, is on the rise. Congress is afraid of this atmosphere as it will affect their electoral outcomes.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2021 and shared out of context.

We conducted a keyword search on Google with the phrase used in the video: "हिंदुत्व का माहौल बन रहा है अशोक गहलोत". This led us to this LiveHindustan report that was uploaded on Friday, 9th April 2021.

The report quotes Gehlot saying that BJP and the RSS only talk about Hindutva in their political agenda. This has created an atmosphere of fear which has proved to be a setback for the Congress. He is quoted as saying that perhaps people won't vote for the Congress but the party will stay stand.

Image Credit: Hindustan

Gehlot made the statement on the occasion of the 51st Foundation Day of National Students Union of India, as per the report. Continuing on the topic of Hindutva, Gehlot is quoted as saying, "We have to fearlessly follow our ideology inspite of this atmosphere of fear. Those who follow the truth are successful. The truth is on our side, not on the side of BJP, RSS."

Conducting another keyword search we came across a report by Dainik Bhaskar published on April 9, 2021, which contained the statement in question.

Image Credit: Dainik Bhaskar

We then conducted a keyword search considering this information, and came across this video report by Zee Rajasthan uploaded on April 9, 2021. This report documented the address of Gehlot in detail. This video has several similar visuals in common with the viral video.

Following this cue, we searched across Ashok Gehlot's official Youtube channel. We came across Gehlot's full address on the occasion of 51st Foundation Day of NSUI. The video uploaded on April 9, 2021 contained a snippet of video which has gone viral across social media. The snippet began from the 1:15:39 mark.

The entire statement of Gehlot's statement regarding the BJP is as follows. "Those who have joined Congress closely follow the Constitution. These Congress workers follow, democracy, socialism and secularism.. meanwhile, the BJP and RSS create an atmosphere of fear through empty Hindutva. The atmosphere has become of fear due to Hindutva, so we are also concerned whether people will vote or not…. However, there is no need to panic and we have to be domineering and follow our ideology."

We also came across this video uploaded on the Youtube Channel, MTTV India. The video was uploaded on April 9, 2021 as well. The portion with Gehlot's statement regarding the BJP begins from the 26.50 mark.

We also conducted a keyword search to understand Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's response to the recent communal clashes in Jodhpur. He clarified that strict action against those who caused vandalism and violence would be taken. The viral video has not been shot in the context of the recent communal clashes in Rajasthan.

Conclusion:

We found that the video is a snippet of a larger statement delivered by Ashok Gehlot on the occasion of 51st Foundation Day of National Students Union of India in April, 2021. The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was advising the NSUI workers not to be afraid of Hindutva and follow the ideology of Congress. The viral video is not relevant to the recent communal clashes that took place in Jodhpur either.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did This ASI Fake His Injury During Jodhpur Violence? No, Video Viral With False Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Rajasthan 
Ashok Gehlot 
Chief Minister 
BJP 
Hindutva 
Votes 
Elections 

Must Reads

Stolen Shoreline: Documentary Narrating The Harrowing Tale Of Eroding Beaches In Thiruvananthapuram
Total Fertility Rate Falls In All Communities, Steepest Decline Among Muslims: NFHS Data
Old Speech Of Rajasthan CM Viral In Context Of Jodhpur Violence
Delhi Surgeon Plans World's First Womb Transplant To Allow Trans Woman Carry A Baby
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X