Old Speech Of Rajasthan CM Viral In Context Of Jodhpur Violence

A video of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has gone viral across social media. The video is being circulated in the context of the upcoming state elections in Rajasthan and the recent communal clashes in Jodhpur.

The upcoming Assembly elections in 2023 have ignited a flurry of posts across social media, which profess several religious ideologies. The recent communal clashes in Jodhpur have led to a rapid spread of misinformation across social media that aims to inflame communal tensions.



Claim:

The 16-second clip which has gone viral across social media is a recording of a preexisting meeting. The video shows CM Ashok Gehlot in the midway of a speech talking about Hindutva. In the video, he says, referring to them (BJP) that the atmosphere in politics has been communalised through the talks of Hindutva. He says that fear has been created and that getting votes has become difficult.

The caption of the tweet reads in Hindi which reads, "अशोक गहलोत - "माहौल हिंदुत्व का बन गया है तो हिंदुत्व का माहौल बनने से हम भी घबरा गए हैं" राजस्थान वाले भाइयों इसकी घबराहट और ज्यादा बढ़ाने में सहयोग करो। जय श्री राम."

[English Translation: Ashok Gehlot - "The atmosphere has become of Hindutva, so we scared of the atmosphere of Hindutva". Brothers of Rajasthan, please cooperate in increasing its panic even more. Jai Shri Ram.]

अशोक गहलोत - "माहौल हिंदुत्व का बन गया है तो हिंदुत्व का माहौल बनने से हम भी घबरा गए हैं"



राजस्थान वाले भाइयों इसकी घबराहट और ज्यादा बढ़ाने में सहयोग करो।

जय श्री राम 🚩🙏 pic.twitter.com/JBjKNSDjCm — उमेश गुर्जर 🇮🇳🚩 (@Umesh__Gurjar) April 10, 2021

Another user wrote, "राज्य में हिंदुत्व का माहौल बन रहा है लोग वोट नहीं देंगे हम भी बुरी तरह से घबरा गए है. लेकिन आपने घबराना नहीं है. कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अशोक गहलोत."

[English Translation: An atmosphere of Hindutva is being created in the state, people will not vote, we are also very nervous. But don't you worry. Ashok Gehlot with Congress workers."

The captions with the viral video suggest that Rajasthan CM said that the atmosphere of Hindutva in Rajasthan, related to recent communal violence, is on the rise. Congress is afraid of this atmosphere as it will affect their electoral outcomes.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2021 and shared out of context.

We conducted a keyword search on Google with the phrase used in the video: "हिंदुत्व का माहौल बन रहा है अशोक गहलोत". This led us to this LiveHindustan report that was uploaded on Friday, 9th April 2021.

The report quotes Gehlot saying that BJP and the RSS only talk about Hindutva in their political agenda. This has created an atmosphere of fear which has proved to be a setback for the Congress. He is quoted as saying that perhaps people won't vote for the Congress but the party will stay stand.

Gehlot made the statement on the occasion of the 51st Foundation Day of National Students Union of India, as per the report. Continuing on the topic of Hindutva, Gehlot is quoted as saying, "We have to fearlessly follow our ideology inspite of this atmosphere of fear. Those who follow the truth are successful. The truth is on our side, not on the side of BJP, RSS."



Conducting another keyword search we came across a report by Dainik Bhaskar published on April 9, 2021, which contained the statement in question.

We then conducted a keyword search considering this information, and came across this video report by Zee Rajasthan uploaded on April 9, 2021. This report documented the address of Gehlot in detail. This video has several similar visuals in common with the viral video.

Following this cue, we searched across Ashok Gehlot's official Youtube channel. We came across Gehlot's full address on the occasion of 51st Foundation Day of NSUI. The video uploaded on April 9, 2021 contained a snippet of video which has gone viral across social media. The snippet began from the 1:15:39 mark.

The entire statement of Gehlot's statement regarding the BJP is as follows. "Those who have joined Congress closely follow the Constitution. These Congress workers follow, democracy, socialism and secularism.. meanwhile, the BJP and RSS create an atmosphere of fear through empty Hindutva. The atmosphere has become of fear due to Hindutva, so we are also concerned whether people will vote or not…. However, there is no need to panic and we have to be domineering and follow our ideology."

We also came across this video uploaded on the Youtube Channel, MTTV India. The video was uploaded on April 9, 2021 as well. The portion with Gehlot's statement regarding the BJP begins from the 26.50 mark.

We also conducted a keyword search to understand Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's response to the recent communal clashes in Jodhpur. He clarified that strict action against those who caused vandalism and violence would be taken. The viral video has not been shot in the context of the recent communal clashes in Rajasthan.

Conclusion:

We found that the video is a snippet of a larger statement delivered by Ashok Gehlot on the occasion of 51st Foundation Day of National Students Union of India in April, 2021. The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was advising the NSUI workers not to be afraid of Hindutva and follow the ideology of Congress. The viral video is not relevant to the recent communal clashes that took place in Jodhpur either.



