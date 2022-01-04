Aryan Khan Urinated In Public After Consuming Drugs? No, Viral Video Is Of Twilight Actor Bronson Pelletier

A video of a man urinating in public has gone viral. The video is shot at an airport. The man has a distant expression on his face and seems to be in an inebriated state before he urinates on the floor of the airport. The video is being shared with the claim that the person in the video is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

The video has become viral in the context of the Aryan Khan Drugs case where Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 03, 2021, after a late-night raid at a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai.

He was apprehended along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha and seven others. The drug bust led to the recovery of 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1,33,000 at International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

Aryan Khan is currently out on bail.

A Twitter user while sharing this video wrote a caption in Hindi: "आर्यन खान अमेरिका के एयरपोर्ट पर अपने बाप शाहरुख खान और देश का नाम डूबा रहा हैं ! लानत है ऐसे लोगों पर | लेकिन आपको किसी समाचार में दिखाया क्या."

[English Translation: Aryan Khan defaming the name of his father Shah Rukh Khan and the country at the US airport. Shame on such people. But did any media show you this?]





[Editor's Note: The Logical Indian has not included the video due to the explicit nature of the content.]

Another Twitter user captioned this video in Hindi, "अभी अभी ये वीडियो एक मित्र ने भेजा है, कहा जा रहा है कि वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा युवक शाहरुख का बेटा आर्यन खान है, और ये हरकत अमेरिका के किसी एयरपोर्ट पर हुई है। कृपया इस बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी मिले तो जरूर बताएं."



[English Translation: Just now, this video has been sent by a friend, it is being said that the young man seen in the video is Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan, and this act has happened at an airport in America. Please let me know if you have more information about this.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

Claim:

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan urinated at US Airport.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of Bronson Pelletier, an actor from 'The Twilight Saga.'

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search, and it led us to a report of Eonline.com dated January 04 2013, in which the stills of the viral video can be seen. According to the report, the man in the viral video is actually Bronson Pelletier, a 25-year-old actor of Twilight fame. The title of the report reads, "Twilight Star Bronson Pelletier Pees at Airport Before Getting Arrested—Watch the Video." Later he was arrested for public drunkenness and urinating at Los Angeles International Airport terminal.

On doing a keyword search, we also find several other media reports based on this incident. According to the report of the Daily Mail dated February 23 2013, he was sentenced to public intoxication charges after he was caught urinating in front of other travellers at the Los Angeles International Airport. He was handed two years probation as well as 52 court-mandated AA meetings, the report stated. Earlier, Pelletier was arrested at the Gym Bar in West Hollywood for allegedly possessing cocaine and methamphetamine.

We also find several videos dated back to 2012 suggest that the viral video is of Bronson Pelletier and not Aryan Khan.









To sum up, an old video from 2013 of 'Twilight Saga' actor Bronson Pelletier urinating at Los Angeles International Airport is falsely shared as Aryan Khan urinating at American airport under the influence of heavy drugs consumption. Hence, the viral claim is false.



