Arvind Kejriwal Said Corruption Should Continue During His Speech? No, Viral Video Is Clipped And Presented Out Of Context

A video of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal talking about corruption is doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, Arvind Kejriwal can be heard saying "I have not seen a single economist writing about corruption ruining the country. Corruption should go on". Some news articles running simultaneously in the video can also be seen. While sharing the video, people on social media claimed that Delhi CM supports corruption. He said corruption should continue in the country.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption that reads, "AAP का भ्रष्टाचार चलते रहना चाहिए." [English Translation: Corruption of AAP should continue.] This post has got 1.3k likes and 250+ shares.





It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar claim. Click here, here and here to read.

Claim:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said corruption should continue in the country.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is presented out of context.

During the initial investigation, we watched the video carefully and found the logo of news organization Lokmat in the background. Taking a hint from it, we scanned social media handles of Lokmat and ran a keyword search. It led us a to an extended version of viral video uploaded on YouTube channel of Lokmat dated 8th May 2022. The title of the video reads, "Arvind Kejriwal in Lokmat Golden Jubilee Celebration।Will Kejriwal challenge PM Modi in 2024." In the video, Arvind Kejriwal can be heard speaking about his model of governance in Delhi. During the speech, he mentioned how political parties criticize his 'freebie' governance. While criticizing the economist and political parties, he said, "Nowadays I see that big economists are writing articles in the newspapers that if the 'freebie culture' continues, the country will be ruined. I have not seen a single economist writing about how if corruption continues, the country will be ruined. Corruption must go on." At the 1:26:30 of time stamp on can see the footage as seen in the viral video.

On searching more we also found the same video shared on the YouTube channel of Aam Aadmi Party dated 08 May 2021. Arvind Kejriwal during his speech says, "Do you know, every politician gets four thousand units of electricity free of cost. If you get four thousand units of electricity every month then you have no problem with it, but if a poor gets 200 units of electricity free of cost, then every politician starts shouting freebies, freebies. Politicians get free medicine, they go to America for treatment, but if a poor gets free medicines in government hospital then they call it free. Nowadays, I see big economists writing articles in the newspapers about freebies – the country will be doomed if the culture of freebies continues. I have not seen a single economist writing article that if corruption continues now must continue."

Below you can see the full video.

AAP party also shared the same video on their official Twitter handle as well. Below you can see the tweet.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video of Arvind Kejriwal claiming he supports corruption is misleading. The viral video is cropped and presented out of context. In actuality, Arvind Kejriwal criticised the economists for writing articles criticizing giving freebies by the Delhi government but not writing any article condemning corruption in the country. Hence, the viral claim is false.

