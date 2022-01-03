No, Viral Pictures Are Not Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; Old Images Viral With False Claim

A collage of two pictures is going viral across social media. The pictures show a man in an intimate position with a woman. The post is being shared with the claim that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was captured in a compromising state with the woman in the viral photo.

The photos appear to be taken in a dimly lit restaurant which reduces the visibility of the persons pictured in the image.

A Facebook page Dhongi Aap while sharing these images captioned it in Hindi, "केजरीवाल की तरफ से आप सभी को नव वर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं."

[English Translation: Happy New Year from Kejriwal to all of you.]





It is being widely shared on Facebook with a similar caption. Click here, here, here and here to read.

Claim:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been seen in an intimate position with a woman.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The Viral image is allegedly of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Vikas Dubey.

To know the truth of the viral image, we did a google reverse image search and found this image in several media reports. According to the report of Asianet News dated 08 June 2021, the viral image is of Vikas Dubey alias Deepu, leader of Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha of Uttar Pradesh. According to the report, the viral pictures were taken when he had gone on a tour to Kathmandu, Nepal, where he had taken these photos with the girl in a bar. Many poeple claim that the girl in the viral image is a model in Nepal.

According to another report of Navbharat Times dated 09 June 2021, Vikas Dubey is the regional president of Kanpur-Bundelkhand. Two years ago, Vikas Dubey went to Kathmandu along with regional vice-president Sandeep Thakur and other companions, where the viral pictures were said to be taken. The regional president called it a conspiracy of the opponents.

We also found the viral image in the video report of ABP news dated 10 June 2021. According to the report, BJYMO regional president Vikas Dubey claimed that the viral photos are edited and made viral with the intention of defaming. He accused the opposition leaders of conspiring against him. He said, "There should be a forensic examination of the photo. If someone put the photo without any investigation, then I will sue them of defamation. I have informed the state leadership about this as well."

Our investigation shows that the person seen in the viral post is not Arvind Kejriwal but allegedly BJYMO regional president Vikas Dubey. The viral images date back to June 2021 and were falsely shared to defame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Hence, the viral claim is false.



