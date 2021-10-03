Viral Ad Showing Arvind Kejriwal's Photo Bigger Than Mahatma Gandhi's Image Is Fake

A purported advertisement of the Delhi Government on the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is going viral on social media.

In this full-page advertisement, a photo of Mahatma Gandhi is seen along with a bigger picture of Arvind Kejriwal. It is being claimed that it has been released by the Aam Aadmi Party on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

While sharing this image, a Twitter user wrote a caption that reads, "Kejriwal jayanti ki shubhkamnaein - MK Gandhi".

[English Translation: Happy Kejriwal Jayanti- MK Gandhi]

Kejriwal jayanti ki shubhkamnaein - MK Gandhi 😁 pic.twitter.com/wYsj3V4PZ3 — Jayman Sharma (@jayman_sharma) October 2, 2021





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Delhi Government has given an advertisement in the newspaper remembering Mahatma Gandhi, in which the picture of Arvind Kejriwal is bigger than Mahatma Gandhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral newspaper clip is morphed.

During our initial investigation, we observed that Aam Aadmi Party Delhi official Twitter handle denied this claim while replying to one of the users who shared this image. They shared the original advertisement and called the viral advertisement fake. They wrote a caption which reads, "This is a morphed photo of the Hon'ble CM of Delhi which is being circulated with a malicious intent. The real photo is attached below."

FAKE NEWS🚨



This is a morphed photo of the Hon'ble CM of Delhi which is being circulated with a malicious intent. The real photo is attached below. pic.twitter.com/vd1XfrZ5AC — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) October 2, 2021

On watching the viral newspaper clip carefully, we saw Dainik Jagran, New Delhi, 2 October 2021 written on the top left of the viral advertisement. We started scanning Dainik Jagran's e-paper. We found the original advertisement published on 2 October (Delhi edition) on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Here we saw a big picture of Gandhi in place of Kejriwal, while a small picture of the Chief Minister was placed at the bottom of the advertisement.

You can see the comparison of the viral image with the original newspaper clip.



Thus, in our investigation, we found that the viral advertisement in the name of the Chief Minister of Delhi is morphed. Someone tampered with the original advertisement of the newspaper. In the original picture of the advertisement, the photo of Mahatma Gandhi is mainly shown.



