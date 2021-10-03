All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Viral Ad Showing Arvind Kejriwals Photo Bigger Than Mahatma Gandhis Image Is Fake

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Viral Ad Showing Arvind Kejriwal's Photo Bigger Than Mahatma Gandhi's Image Is Fake

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Delhi,  3 Oct 2021 12:23 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

We found that the viral advertisement in the name of the Chief Minister of Delhi is morphed. In the original picture of the advertisement, Mahatma Gandhi's photo is prominent.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A purported advertisement of the Delhi Government on the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is going viral on social media.

In this full-page advertisement, a photo of Mahatma Gandhi is seen along with a bigger picture of Arvind Kejriwal. It is being claimed that it has been released by the Aam Aadmi Party on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

While sharing this image, a Twitter user wrote a caption that reads, "Kejriwal jayanti ki shubhkamnaein - MK Gandhi".

[English Translation: Happy Kejriwal Jayanti- MK Gandhi]


It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Delhi Government has given an advertisement in the newspaper remembering Mahatma Gandhi, in which the picture of Arvind Kejriwal is bigger than Mahatma Gandhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral newspaper clip is morphed.

During our initial investigation, we observed that Aam Aadmi Party Delhi official Twitter handle denied this claim while replying to one of the users who shared this image. They shared the original advertisement and called the viral advertisement fake. They wrote a caption which reads, "This is a morphed photo of the Hon'ble CM of Delhi which is being circulated with a malicious intent. The real photo is attached below."

On watching the viral newspaper clip carefully, we saw Dainik Jagran, New Delhi, 2 October 2021 written on the top left of the viral advertisement. We started scanning Dainik Jagran's e-paper. We found the original advertisement published on 2 October (Delhi edition) on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Here we saw a big picture of Gandhi in place of Kejriwal, while a small picture of the Chief Minister was placed at the bottom of the advertisement.

Image Credit: Dainik Jagran (Page 5)
Image Credit: Dainik Jagran (Page 5)

You can see the comparison of the viral image with the original newspaper clip.

Image Credit: Dainik Jagran
Image Credit: Dainik Jagran

Thus, in our investigation, we found that the viral advertisement in the name of the Chief Minister of Delhi is morphed. Someone tampered with the original advertisement of the newspaper. In the original picture of the advertisement, the photo of Mahatma Gandhi is mainly shown.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Has Embraced Hinduism? No, Video Shared With False Claim!

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Arvind Kejriwal 
Mahatama Gandhi 
Gandhi Jayanti 
Newspaper clip 
Dainik Jagran 
Morphed image 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X