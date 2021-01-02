Fact Check: Image Of Kejriwal Goes Viral With Claim That He Offered Namaz On First Day Of New Year

An image of Arvind Kejriwal wearing skullcap has gone viral on social media with the claim that he visited Jama Masjid on the first day of the mew year 2021.

Many social media users on Twitter shared an image of Arvind Kejriwal with the caption, "बड़ी खब़र: साल के पहले दिन जामा मस्जिद जाकर दिल्ली के मालिक जनाब भो श्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने पढ़ी नमाज़ देश और दिल्ली के लिये पढ़ी दुआ ।" (Which translates in English as, "Big news: On the first day of the new year, owner of Delhi Mr Arvind Kejriwal, visited Jama Masjid to offer Namaz to pray for the Nation and Delhi.")



The image has also gone viral on Facebook.









Claim:

Arvind Kejriwal offered Namaz in Jama Masjid on the first day of the new year 2021.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the image was tweeted by a handle 'The UnPaid Times' in 2018.





Further, on searching with the keyword, "Arvind Kejriwal prayer" we found a similar photo of Arvind Kejriwal on Getty Image (as seen above).

The photo was captioned, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in skull cap offers prayers with devotees before breaking the Roza on the Holy Month of Ramzan at Malerkotla in Sangrur on July 4, 2016, in Patiala, India.

We compared both the images and found that although the image on Getty was clicked as a left portrait, the image shared in the present context was clicked as a front portrait, Arvind Kejriwal was wearing the same blue T-shirt with a red and white muffler in both.





Based on the caption of Getty Image, we searched for 'Arvind Kejriwal, Malerkotla' and found an article published by The Indian Express on July 5, 2016.

The report said that Arvind Kejriwal attended an Iftaar party at Malerkotla, a city in Sangrur district of Punjab, which had seen violence after pages of the holy Quran were "torn", a month before the visit.





Hence, we can conclusively state that the viral image of Kejriwal is old, from his visit to Malerkotla in 2016.

