Fact Check: Is 'Gulfam' From UP's Saharanpur The Artist Behind These Wood Carvings?

A set of photographs apparently showing an artisan from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, making intricate wood carvings is being circulated on social media.



"The famous artisan Gulfam Bhai of Saharanpur has proved by making it that the district Saharanpur is no less than anyone in the world What a beautiful design of Masjid-e-Haram made with Mashaallah wood It took 6 to 8 months to make it," reads the caption of one such post.

Claim:

Artist seen in the viral photographs is Gulfam Bhai from Saharanpur, UP. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google reverse image search of the viral photograph led to a Facebook post. The caption of the post indicated that the wood carving seen in the photograph is actually a 'Mahajati masterpiece Carving of the Holy City of Makkah'.

A keyword search based on this led to a website called Mahajati, which is a platform for traditional handmade art and shares the beauty of Islam through art. The Instagram account of the portal also shared photos of various art pieces.





