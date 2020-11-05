Fact Check: Photos Viral With False Claim Of Arnab Goswami Being Thrashed by Maharashtra Police

Arnab Goswami, the owner and editor-in-chief of Republic TV, was arrested by Maharashtra Police on November 4, in connection with abetment to suicide case of an interior designer, Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik, which was filed against him and two others in 2018. In context to this, screenshots of a video are being shared on social media in which police is seen thrashing a man. Many are sharing the image with the claim that it shows the brutality of Maharashtra police against Arnab Goswami.

BJP Spokesperson, Gaurav Goel, shared the screenshots of the video and said, "Can't believe he is Arnab Goswami If it's real.....Maharashtra Govt has asked for the dooms day. I am terribly Perturbed."

Many other Twitter handles also tweeted the same photos with the claim of Anab Goswami being beaten by Maharashtra police.

A screenshot of a video shows the brutality of Maharashtra police against Arnab Goswami.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian on scrolling the comment section of Gaurav Goel's Tweet found a comment by another Twitter user Abhishek Dipke.

Abhishek Dipke had shared two screenshots: one of Zee News and other from News 18. Both screenshots had the same image as posted by Gaurav Goel. He had tweeted, the screenshots of both the media house with the caption, "The picture is from UP. Mumbai Police must take action against Gaurav Goel for defaming Maharashtra Government and Maharashtra Police."

The picture is from UP. @MumbaiPolice must take action against @goelgauravbjp for defaming Maha Govt and Maharashtra Police. pic.twitter.com/OJxtESdlAK — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) November 4, 2020

The Logical Indian also saw the same image published by Zee News in January 2020 with the headline, "Legs held up, thrashed with shoes, belts for stealing phone — 3 UP cops suspended after 'beating' video goes viral."

News 18 also covered the same news with the image in an article published on January 10, 2020, with the headline, "Legs Held Up, Shoe on Face, Belt Buckle Beating: On Cam, UP Police's Punishment for 'Phone Thief'."

Thus, images of an old news from Uttar Pradesh are being circulated with the false claim of it showing Arnab Goswami being beaten by Maharashtra Police.

