Does Drinking Appy Fizz Cause Cancer Or Kurkure Contain Plastic? False Claims Resurface

A WhatsApp Forward claiming carbonated drink Appy Fizz causes cancer, eating Mentos after Coca-Cola/Pepsi makes cyanide in your stomach and Kurkure has plastic is being shared widely.



The same message has been viral in past as well.

The message has been signed off by a Dr Anjali Mathur, Chairman and CMO at Indo American Hospital in South Dakota (US).

Very important message - pl read carefully, forward & follow this .... 🙏HIGH ALERT - All Brothers & Sisters, Please Pass to all your contacts. Dr. Anjali Mathur, Chairman & CMO, Indo American Hospital (IAH),... https://t.co/ZFW4vmb02N

HIGH ALERT - All Brothers & Sisters, Please ```Pass to all your contacts. Dr. Anjali Mathur, Chairman & CMO, Indo American Hospital (IAH), South Dakota (United States)... This message is from a group of... https://t.co/LPiBuJnWsY

Appy Fizz causes cancer, eating Mentos after Coca-Cola/Pepsi makes cyanide in your stomach and Kurkure has plastic in it.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Does Apply Fizz Cause Cancer?

According to, Foodnet, an Indian food safety site, Appy Fizz is a carbonated soda.

The Parle Appy fizz contains high amount of sugar - 21 gm in just 160 ml of the drink - which is harmful to the diabetics, however, there is nothing in the ingredients that suggest possible cancer.

Further, a Myth-busting site HoaxorFact had listed down their ingredients back in 2012, when the same hoax was doing the rounds.

None of these ingredients stood out as a carcinogen.

"Since the ingredients and chemicals used in this fizzy drink have not been disclosed – much like with Pepsi and Coca-Cola where the ingredients remain a mystery – it is very difficult to say if there is a carcinogenic agent or not, " Quint quoted Dr Ashwini Setya, senior gastroenterologist at Max Hospital as saying.

"Of course, since the whole list of chemicals and oils used are not determined you cannot say with certainty that they cause cancer. This is done without any evidence, if studies were done then the product would have been banned or some action would have been taken. This rumour is causing fear without any evidence," the doctor added.

Cyanide Is Produced When Mentos Mixes With Coke?

This claim is not true. On mixing Pepsi (or Coke) with Mentos, bubbles start to form and an eruption occurs and consuming the two together might lead to a stomach upset. However, no credible reports could be found that says that it could cause death or serious injury.

The candy reacts with the carbon dioxide in the cola to create a lot of fizz.

"If you drop a pack of Mentos into a bottle of Diet Coke, you get this huge fountain of spray and Diet Coke foam coming out," Tonya Coffey, a physicist at Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina was quoted by Newscientist as saying.

"This was a good project for my students to study because there was still some mystery to it," she added.

When a Mentos is dropped into a fresh bottle of Diet Coke, a jet of Coke whooshes out of the bottle's mouth and can reach a height of 10 metres.

According to the investigation in a 2006 edition of the Discovery Channel programme Mythbusters, the chemicals responsible for the reaction are gum arabic and gelatine in the sweets, and caffeine, potassium benzoate and aspartame in the Coke.