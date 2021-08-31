All section
Did Indian Army Soldiers Faint After Getting Covid Vaccine? No, The Viral Claim Is False

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
Did Indian Army Soldiers Faint After Getting Covid Vaccine? No, The Viral Claim Is False

India,  31 Aug 2021 10:56 AM GMT

A video is being shared with the claim that Indian soldiers were vaccinated recently, due to which some fainted, and some had a heart attack and even lost their lives.

A video of the Indian Army is going viral on social media. In the viral video, soldiers are seen lying unconsciously on the ground while others are trying to help them. The video is being shared with the claim that these soldiers were vaccinated recently, due to which some fainted, and some had a heart attack and even lost their lives.

A Facebook page while sharing this video wrote a caption in Hindi, "देश के फौजियों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई ओर जब वो दौड़ रहे थे तो बहुत लोग बेहोश हो गए हैं और कइयों को भयंकर बीमारी दिल का दौरा पड़ा अब बताओ वैक्सीन सही है अच्छी". Its English translation reads, "The soldiers of our country got the vaccine, and many fainted while they were running. And many had a terrible heart attack; now tell me, is the vaccine right?".


It is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.


Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

Indian Army soldiers fainted, and a few even died after getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false.

We ran a reverse image search of different keyframes from the video using the InVid tool. We found a tweet by senior journalist 'Man Aman Singh Chhina', in which he shared the same video. The tweet contained an Indian army statement on this incident. It says that a horrific accident occurred due to bad weather conditions at a systematic and monitored training activity near Pathankot. There has been one fatal casualty & few individuals were admitted to MH Pathankot.

Taking a hint from this tweet, we searched for this incident on google and found news reports on it. According to the report of The Tribune, this incident took place in Mamun military station near Pathankot. The report says that many soldiers had fainted due to heat and exhaustion during a 10 Km endurance run done armed with weapons. It was organised by 9 corps.

Image Credit: Tribune India

We also find a News18 Hindi report on it. According to the report, an Army jawan died, and several others were in critical condition after more than 30 soldiers collapsed due to heat and exhaustion during routine training.

Image Credit: News 18 Hindi

It is evident from various media reports that the viral video is of the casualties that happened after the training activity of the soldiers near Pathankot. It has nothing to do with the coronavirus vaccine and its side effects. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

