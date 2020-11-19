Fact Check: Old Video Of Ganpati Visarjan Goes Viral Claiming Anti-Pakistan Slogans Raised In JNU

Fact Check

An old video of a Ganpati visarjan from Thane, Maharashtra has gone viral with the claim that Anti-Pakistan slurs were raised in JNU Campus

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   19 Nov 2020 1:39 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
A video where people are raising anti-Pakistan slogans is going viral on social media with the claim of it being from JNU.

The video is being shared with the caption, "यह JNU का है, आपकी वोट की ताकत के दम पर हुऐ बदलाव को समझिऐ, महसूस कीजिऐ, JNU में लहराया भगवा खून उबाल देने वाला वीडियो" (which translates in English as, "This is the JNU, understand the change made on the strength of your vote, feel it, Saffron waved in JNU, a video that will boil your blood.")

In 2016, a ruckus happened at the campus of JNU, in which ten students of JNU including Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were arrested. The ruckus happened as the Democratic Students' Union (DSU), a left-wing student union organised the protest against the death of Parliament attack accused, Afzal Guru who was hanged till death. In this protest, row occurred due to an ideological clash between the DSU and ABVP. The Delhi Police also intervened and arrested many students on charges of instigating violence. In this regards, a digitally morphed video was telecasted on Zee News, in which the channel claimed the students of left-ideology were chanting anti-national slogans and hailing Pakistan. In 2019, a 12,000-pages charge sheet was also filed by the police against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya.

On November 12, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda in the campus of JNU. Since JNU has been painted as an anti-national organization in the past few years thus when PM Modi unveiled Vivekananda's statue in its campus, it became a matter of pride for many right-wing supporters.

In this backdrop, the video is going viral on Facebook.


The same video was also shared by Harinder S Sikka, a writer known for his book, Calling Sehmat.

Claim:

The video of people raising anti-Pakistan slogans is from JNU campus.

Video:

The Logical Indian first used InVid tool to break the video in keyframes and did a reverse image search. We found the same video was also published on October 7, 2018, on YouTube with similar claims of anti-Pakistan slogans raised in JNU by ABVP. This gave us a hint that the video was not of recent days.

We then searched and found the same video was published by a Youtube Channel, Limra Times.

We further found that a video with better quality was uploaded by a Twitter handle Shailendra Rai.

On magnifying the images we were able to find that a board of Samsung was found in the background of the video. We checked and found no Samsung shops were located in JNU campus


Boomlive found a Facebook live video uploaded on September 23, 2018. According to Boom, a local reporter confirmed that the video was from Thane and was shot during Ganpati Visarjan when people were chanting anti-Pakistan slurs. Organisers of Hindu Jagruti Mandal, an organization that takes the responsibility of organising Ganpati festival in Thane, Mumbai in Maharashtra also confirmed the same.

Thus, an old video of Thane Maharashtra has gone viral with the claim that anti-Pakistani slurs were raised in JNU campus.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
