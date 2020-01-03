Fact Check: Old Video Shared With Claim Of Anti-CAA Protesters Burning Hindu God Posters
January 3rd, 2020 / 6:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago
Image credit: Dr Jayasree Nair/Twitter, Sambit Patra/Twitter
A video clip has gone viral on social media, which claims that anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters burned pictures of Hindu gods during a rally. Netizens have widely condemned the video.
A twitter user has attributed the content of the video to blind hatred towards Hinduism. The tweet has more than 80 thousand views.
Pics of Hindu Gods were burnt in an anti CAA protest.
Even aftr govt explaining clearly abt CAA, a section going ahead w/ inciting activities.
I repeat, all these protests behind CAA are nothing other than blind hatred towards Hinduism. And their real issue is Ayodhya verdict. pic.twitter.com/D5wgYaYut4
— Pratheesh Viswanath (@pratheesh_Hind) January 1, 2020
In another tweet, a user wrote that the whole incident is shocking and asked how the CAA is related to Hindus.
This tweet was shared by Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson, who wrote, “This video is shocking …how can any protest have a right to defile the tenets of Hinduism ..who gives them the right to burn the pictures of Hindu Gods & Goddesses ..why should any protest be an Anti-Hindu protest?? Is this is what the Congress & Communists promote?? #Shame“
His tweet went viral all over twitter.
This video is shocking …how can any protest have a right to defile the tenets of Hinduism ..who gives them the right to burn the pictures of Hindu Gods & Goddesses ..why should any protest be an Anti-Hindu protest??
Is this is what the Congress & Communists promote??#Shame https://t.co/9rn2gIwQ9T
— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 2, 2020
Claim:
Pictures of Hindu gods set ablaze by Anti-CAA protestors at a rally.
Fact check:
This video is not from an Anti-CAA rally. In fact, the video is more than a year old.
The people in the clip can be heard chanting slogans in Kannada. At the 58-second mark in the video, one can hear the protestors chant, “Zindabad, Zindabad! Ambedkar Zindabad!”
On August 14, 2018, a Facebook user posted a longer version of this video and wrote “Young Ambedkarites burning portraits of Hindu Gods in Ashokpuram MYSORE to protest against Sanghis who burned copies of the Constitution”.
*Young Ambedkarites burning potraits of Hindu Gods in Ashokpuram MYSORE* to protest against Sanghis who burned copies of the Constitution.😃✊🏿
Shwetha Gurumurthy ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 14, 2018
On comparing the two videos, it is evident that these two are identical. Since the original video was posted more than a year ago, it cannot be a part of the Anti-CAA protests, which started from December 2019 and is still continuing.
Contributors
Written by : Aditi Chattopadhyay (Intern)
Edited by : Bharat Nayak