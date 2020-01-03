Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Video Shared With Claim Of Anti-CAA Protesters Burning Hindu God Posters

The Logical Indian Crew India

January 3rd, 2020 / 6:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

anti-CAA, protest, BJP, hindu

Image credit: Dr Jayasree Nair‏/Twitter, Sambit Patra/Twitter

A video clip has gone viral on social media, which claims that anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters burned pictures of Hindu gods during a rally. Netizens have widely condemned the video.

A twitter user has attributed the content of the video to blind hatred towards Hinduism. The tweet has more than 80 thousand views.

In another tweet, a user wrote that the whole incident is shocking and asked how the CAA is related to Hindus. 

This tweet was shared by Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson, who wrote, “This video is shocking …how can any protest have a right to defile the tenets of Hinduism ..who gives them the right to burn the pictures of Hindu Gods & Goddesses ..why should any protest be an Anti-Hindu protest?? Is this is what the Congress & Communists promote?? #Shame“

His tweet went viral all over twitter.

Claim:

Pictures of Hindu gods set ablaze by Anti-CAA protestors at a rally.

Fact check:

This video is not from an Anti-CAA rally. In fact, the video is more than a year old.

The people in the clip can be heard chanting slogans in Kannada. At the 58-second mark in the video, one can hear the protestors chant, “Zindabad, Zindabad! Ambedkar Zindabad!” 

On August 14, 2018, a Facebook user posted a longer version of this video and wrote “Young Ambedkarites burning portraits of Hindu Gods in Ashokpuram MYSORE to protest against Sanghis who burned copies of the Constitution”.

*Young Ambedkarites burning potraits of Hindu Gods in Ashokpuram MYSORE* to protest against Sanghis who burned copies of the Constitution.😃✊🏿

Shwetha Gurumurthy ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಮಂಗಳವಾರ, ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 14, 2018

On comparing the two videos, it is evident that these two are identical. Since the original video was posted more than a year ago, it cannot be a part of the Anti-CAA protests, which started from December 2019 and is still continuing.

Also read: UP Police Sends Notice To Man Who Died 6 Years Ago For Causing Violence During Anti CAA Protests

Contributors

Written by : Aditi Chattopadhyay (Intern)

Edited by : Bharat Nayak

SHARES

Related Stories

Fact Check: Video Of Police Wrecking Vehicles In Madhya Pradesh Shared As Incident From Uttar Pradesh

PM Modi Introspect Protesters

Uttar Pradesh: PM Asks Anti-CAA Protesters To “Introspect” Their Actions, Forgets To Reprimand Police

Anti-CAA Protest: To Auction Property Of Protesters Involved In Violence, UP Govt Puts Out ‘Wanted’ Notices

Fact Check: Student Burnt With Acid In Tamil Nadu School, Photo Shared With False Communal Claim

Fact Check: 7-Yr-Old News Video Of Russia Times On Islamic Party Claiming Sharia Law In Belgium Shared As New

Police Mock Drill Farmers

Fact Check: Video Of Jharkhand Police Mock Drill Shared As MP Police Firing At Farmers In Mandsaur

Latest on The Logical Indian

Fact Check

Fact Check: Image Of Old Man Beaten Up By UP Police Mistaken To Be One Of Stone Pelters

News

“Why There Is Hatred Against Malayalis”: Kerala Minister After Centre Rejects Republic Day Tableau

Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Video Shared With Claim Of Anti-CAA Protesters Burning Hindu God Posters

News

Nine Organs Of Hyderabad Woman Who Died In Car Accident In US, Donated

Environment

480 Million Mammals, Birds And Reptiles Killed In Recent Australia Bushfires

My Social Responsibility

Indian Restaurant In Australia Offers Free Food To Firefighters And Victims Of Bushfires

x

Stories that deserve attention, delivered to your inbox!

Handpicked, newsworthy stories which deserve the attention of a rational generation.