Fact Check: No, IB Staffer Ankit Sharma Killed In Delhi Riots Was Not Stabbed 400 Times

26-year-old Ankit Sharma who was working as a Security Assistant in the Intelligence Bureau was killed in the communal riots that shook the national capital last month.

His body was recovered from a drain in North Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday, February 27, a day after he went missing.

While returning home, he was allegedly hit with stones, attacked and brutally beaten to death by a violent mob on Chand Bagh bridge. Later, his body was reportedly thrown in a drain by the mob.

Claims

Several reports claiming Sharma sustained severe fatal injuries and was "stabbed over 400 times" during the violence were shared extensively on social media and were also picked up by a number of news organisations.





























The claim was further fueled when ministers in the Parliament took cognisance without verification.

अंकित शर्मा जी का Postmortem Report दिल को दहलाने वाला है:

2-4 घंटो तक अंकित को चाकू से लगातार गोदा गया

लगभग 400 बार चाकू से वार किया गया है।

अर्थात् शरीर का ऐसा कोई हिस्सा नहीं है जिसे छलनी न की गयी हो

अंतड़िया (Intestines) को शरीर से फाड़ कर अलग किया गया।

Why so much HATE?

Why so much HATE?

WHY? pic.twitter.com/cPvyNVKWEm — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 28, 2020





दुगनी सज़ा मतलब अब ताहिर के साथ साथ उसके आका को भी सज़ा मिलनी चाहिये कड़ी से कड़ी ... निर्धारित समय सीमा में इस केस के आरोपियों और साज़िशकर्ताओं को फाँसी की सज़ा मिलनी चाहि..400 बार चाकू से गोदना एक IB अफ़सर को ?? धार्मिक असहिष्णुता ने आप को कितना गिरा दिया.. https://t.co/AdNFxydSot — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 28, 2020

Netizens also fell for the misinformation on social media. A few tried to paint the murder and the riots as religiously biased.

"Ankit Sharma was stripped to check his religion. After confirming he's Hindu, he was stabbed 400 times & kiIIed"



Abdul: Dilli riots were anti MusIim — गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) March 13, 2020





Ankit Sharma IB officer was stabbed for 400 times and the body was thrown in drain. His crime - he was Kafir. However we don't retaliate like this. We want justice. #IamProudKafir #IamProudKafir pic.twitter.com/gVwziYmkcb — hemantrana (@Risingi35831950) March 13, 2020

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi also reiterated that Sharma was stabbed over 400 times while addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, March 10.

Fact-Check

According to the post-mortem report, the IB staffer was stabbed 12 times and sustained 51 injuries in his body, reported, The Print.

He sustained 12 "incised stab wounds". The biggest measured 5x1x7 cm and was on the left side of his leg. The other wounds were on his thighs, hip, back, chest, arms and spine.

Although the report shows that Sharma was stabbed all over his body, most of the stab wounds were concentrated on his back and spine.

Apart from the stab wounds, there are six "incised wounds" that were made using a sharp-edged weapon. The biggest incised wound was on his forehead, measuring "8.0X1.0X cavity depth (in cm)".

The reports also stated that 33 injuries were caused by blunt weapons such as rods.



The forensic experts have further stated that Ankit Sharma died after receiving these injuries and all the wounds were fresh before his death.

The post-mortem reports debunked the claims.

