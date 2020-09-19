Fact Check: Did Amul Mock Urmila Matondkar For Her Comments On Kangana Ranaut?

A photograph of an Amul advertisement featuring actor Urmila Matondkar is being circulated with the claim that the advert refers to a recent incident where Matondkar mocked actor Kangana Ranaut during an interview.



Netizens are sharing the cartoon and calling out Amul for being 'misogynist'. The advert shows a cartoon of Urmila in a red dress with a plunging neckline, captioned as "Not MASOOM anymore?"

While talking to ABP Majha, Urmila had mimicked Kangana.



@KanganaTeam @KanganaOffical urmila matondkar talk on kangana. watch today evening only on ABP MAJHA pic.twitter.com/vdw7c8aqYC — chandrakant shinde (@shindeckant) September 15, 2020



"I ran away from home, I was a drug addict, all such videos of her (Kangana) are on social media," she can be heard saying in the video of the interview.

"I wasn't going to come for this award show, but I got to know Aamir Khan was presenting to me so I've come," said Matondkar (in her Kangana voice) while taking a jibe at Ranaut. Earlier, during another interview with Times Now, Kangana had reacted to the comment saying that Urmila is "making a mockery" about her struggles, and also called her a soft porn star.

Claim:

Amul advertisement takes a dig at Urmila Matondkar after she mocked Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview. Fact Check: The claim is false. The advert is actually from the year 1995 when Urmila's film 'Rangeela' was released. Origin Of Claim Matondkar's interview with ABP Majha was on September 15, Kangana's interview where she reacted to comments made about her was on September 16. A couple of days before these two interviews, on September 11, 'Rangeela' director Ram Gopal Varma, had shared the picture commemorating 25 years since the film.

Amul hoarding after RANGEELA released ⁦@UrmilaMatondkar⁩ pic.twitter.com/CDUZbBvrMQ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 11, 2020



It is possible that the timing of his tweet coincided with the timing of Urmila and Kangana's media war which led to the confusion.

The original advert was found on the website of Amul. It is uploaded under the section 'Amul hits of 1995' and is titled 'Rangeela Geela.'





Therefore, an old advertisement by Amul dating back to 1995 has been revived with the false claim that it is recent and connected to the controversy between Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut.



Netizens also pointed out that claim is false.









It is really by Amul. Just that it is not related to the current news cycle - this is from 1995, the year Rangeela released. This was Amul's way of explaining the child star (from the film Masoom) becoming an adult star. pic.twitter.com/LyCAb5u8Ll — Karthik (@beastoftraal) September 18, 2020







This was a Famous Hoarding of Amul in 1995 when Rangeela released. Like in 1994, it was on Raveena with - Tu Cheez badi hai Maska Mast, 1993, it was on Madhuri with - Roti Ke Neeche Kya Hai?. This has nothing to do with any Current Controversy. pic.twitter.com/AYRGsMDyiY — Joy (@Joydas) September 18, 2020

