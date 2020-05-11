Fact Check: No, Amit Shah Is Not Suffering From Bone Cancer

Aditi Chattopadhyay
A rumour that Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to announce that he has been diagnosed with bone cancer has been doing rounds on the social media.
The photo of this tweet has gone viral. It says that he has been diagnosed with a tumour at the back of his neck and requests the Muslim community to pray for his health, this Ramzan.
"My people, every step taken by me has been in the interest of the country, I have no enmity with any person of any caste or religion, I have not been able to serve the people of the country due to bad health for some days, It is sad to say that I have had bone cancer in the back part of the throat, I hope that in this happy month of Ramadan, people of Muslim society will also pray for my health and soon Your service will be Vsth (Translated from Hindi)," reads the viral tweet.
Our readers sent us the Tweet on our fact check number asking us to verify the claim.
The photo of the tweet has been shared extensively on Twitter and Facebook.
Amit Shah tweeted that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
The claim is false. Amit Shah himself took to the microblogging site to debunk the false claims.
मेरे स्वास्थ्य की चिंता करने वाले सभी लोगों को मेरा संदेश। pic.twitter.com/F72Xtoqmg9— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 9, 2020
It was also found that the viral tweet has more characters than the number allowed on Twitter.
Further several Hindi words in the screenshot of the viral tweet had been misspelt.
(1) जाति' (caste) as 'जाती'
(2) 'स्वास्थ्य (health) as 'स्वास्थ'
(3) 'और जल्द' (and soon) has been written as a single word as 'औरजल्द'
