Fact Check: Amit Shah Tests Positive For Coronavirus?

A screenshot claiming Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for COVID-19 after recently visiting Itlay has gone viral in social media.

The image carries the logo of Aaj Tak, a Hindi news channel.





The headlines flashing below reads, "Breaking News: Home minister Amit Shah has contracted Coronavirus. Last week he had gone to Italy to roam, and did not get it tested after coming back causing further infection."

Interestingly, the image comes with a 'Live' logo and a timestamp making it seem authentic.



Claim:

Amit Shah has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fact Check:

The claim is not true since the viral image is fake.

The image has been created using a 'breaking news' generator website.

A meme generator called 'Break Your Own News' has been used to create the 'Breaking News' template in the graphic.

The website allows the user to insert any image and add a news headline.

The Aaj Tak parody account had originally tweeted the image.

"#BreakingNews Rumour is being spread against Mr. Chronology, Amit Shah. We can not confirm it yet (I say, you guys should be cautious and careful). This is coronavirus, anyone can get it. (translated to English)," reads the tweet.





#BreakingNews उन लोगों के मुंह पर तमाचा जो कह रहे थे कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गृहमंत्री को कोरोन हो गया हमारे गृह मंत्री को क्यों नहीं हुआ कोरोना ने उन लोगो ख्वाहिश पूरी कर दी अब बस कोरोना पूरी इमानदार से अपना काम करे pic.twitter.com/PNgWvnmUen — झूठ तक (@Jhoot_Tak) March 26, 2020

The bio of this parody account clearly states that it is not related to the Hindi news channel.



Additionally, no reports on Amit Shah testing positive for the deadly virus could be found.

