Fact Check: Is Home Minister Amit Shah Undergoing Treatment In New York For Avian Sarcoma?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Amit Shah is undergoing treatment for Avian sarcoma in New York.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   1 Oct 2020 12:23 PM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image credit: Bhaskar Assets 

A piece of 'information' is doing the rounds on the internet which claims that Home Minister Amit Shah was flown to New York by an air ambulance. Viral posts suggest that he is undergoing treatment for Avian Sarcoma, a type of cancer.

"AMIT SHAH SUFFERS AVIAN SARCOMA FLOWN TO NEW YORK BY AIR AMBULANCE... CONDITIONS CRITICAL," reads one such post.







Amit Shah is undergoing treatment for Avian sarcoma in New York.

The claim is false.

While looking for official announcements on Amit Shah's supposed medical condition, a recent tweet by the Home Minister's office was found. According to the announcement, Amit Shah was to attend a video conferencing event for 200 potters from Gandhinagar, Gujarat which is his constituency.

The event was scheduled for September 30, 11 AM.

Amit Shah also shared photographs from the event on his Facebook profile on September 30. In the photos, the Home Minister can be seen interacting with the attendees.

Thus, Amit Shah hasn't gone to New York to get treated for cancer. The Logical Indian had debunked other fake claims on the Home Minister's health status.

What Is Avian Sarcoma?

Avian Sarcoma is caused by the Avian sarcoma virus (ASV) which usually infects chickens. Studies show that when injected into rats, hamsters, guinea pigs, cats, dogs, and sub-human primates, ASV produces brain tumours.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: Video Circulated With Claim That Manmohan Singh Was Asked To Leave His Chair For Sonia Gandhi

