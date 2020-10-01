Fact Check: Is Home Minister Amit Shah Undergoing Treatment In New York For Avian Sarcoma?

A piece of 'information' is doing the rounds on the internet which claims that Home Minister Amit Shah was flown to New York by an air ambulance. Viral posts suggest that he is undergoing treatment for Avian Sarcoma, a type of cancer.



"AMIT SHAH SUFFERS AVIAN SARCOMA FLOWN TO NEW YORK BY AIR AMBULANCE... CONDITIONS CRITICAL," reads one such post.

AMIT SHAH SUFFERS AVIAN SARCOMA FLOWN TO NEW YORK BY AIR AMBULANCE ...CONDITIONS CRITICAL



Recd abv msg as whatsapp forward — A2K Enterprises (Mukesh Arora & Preeti) (@preeti112019) September 30, 2020





Home Minister Amit Shah

Flown to New York for treatment of cancer

Inside information 🙄 — Ravinder Kapur (@RavinderKapur2) September 30, 2020

AMIT SHAH SUFFERS AVIAN SARCOMA FLOWN TO NEW YORK BY AIR AMBULANCE ...CONDITIONS CRITICAL



Recd abv msg as whatsapp forward — A2K Enterprises (Mukesh Arora & Preeti) (@preeti112019) September 30, 2020

AMIT SHAH SUFFERS AVIAN SARCOMA FLOWN TO NEW YORK BY AIR AMBULANCE... CONDITIONS CRITICAL. pic.twitter.com/L6tchjCvAh — Vasim (@amdvasimakram) September 30, 2020





















Claim:

Amit Shah is undergoing treatment for Avian sarcoma in New York. Fact Check: The claim is false. While looking for official announcements on Amit Shah's supposed medical condition, a recent tweet by the Home Minister's office was found. According to the announcement, Amit Shah was to attend a video conferencing event for 200 potters from Gandhinagar, Gujarat which is his constituency. The event was scheduled for September 30, 11 AM.

Amit Shah also shared photographs from the event on his Facebook profile on September 30. In the photos, the Home Minister can be seen interacting with the attendees.