Amit Malviya Shares Cropped Video Of Rahul Gandhi Saying Opposition Is Fighting Against Infrastructure Of Country

Amit Malviya, head of BJP's IT cell, posted a video showing Rahul Gandhi saying that he is fighting against the entire infrastructure of the country.

Malviya has shared the video with the intention to mocking Gandhi's comments as childish and immature. In the past, the head of BJP's IT cell has shared several videos on Twitter with misleading claims and without required context. Check The Logical Indian Fact Check Team's debunking his claims here.



Claim:

The 4-second-video shared by Amit Malviya shows Rahul Gandhi at a press conference. The Congress leader can be heard saying, "We are fighting against the entire infrastructure of India." Amit Malviya mocks the remarks made by Gandhi, saying, "If Rahul Gandhi's prater weren't puerile, they would be deeply dangerous…."

If Rahul Gandhi's prater weren't puerile, they would be deeply dangerous… pic.twitter.com/QISIDV3xTn — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 5, 2022

The same clip is shared with a different edit on Facebook by Nation with NaMo.

Several users have circulated the video further.

The claim is viral across Facebook.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is cropped and presented out of context.

We conducted a keyword search for the terms 'Rahul Gandhi infrastructure'. We came across this video uploaded by India Today on August 5th, 2022.

In the video titled 'Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Oppn Fighting Against Infrastructure Of Hindustan', Compares It With UPA Govt', the remarks by Gandhi can be heard at the 1.30 mark.

In the video uploaded by India Today, however, Gandhi goes on to say, "When Congress formed the government, infrastructure used to be neutral. We didn't use to control the infrastructure, and two political parties used to battle it out. Today, the entire government infrastructure is with one political party." Gandhi goes on to criticize the BJP and RSS, alleging that the country's financial and institutional infrastructures have been captured and monopolized".

We then conducted a keyword search to find the longer version of this video. The following video was uploaded on Rahul Gandhi's official YouTube channel on August 5, 2022. Going through the video, Gandhi can be heard addressing the inflation, price rise and unemployment in the country, terming these issues as a part of the "death of democracy." The Congress leader terms the Modi government's rule as a "dictatorship is being run for the interest of 2-3 big businessmen."

At the 11.32 mark, the context of the remarks can be heard. "When an Opposition fights a political battle in democracy, it fights depending on the institutions. Opposition relies on the strength of the country's judicial, legal, electoral structure, and the country's media. "Now, all of these institutions are fully supporting the current government. This is because the government has placed its own people in these institutions.

"Today, none of India's institutions is independent. Today, every institution in India is under the control of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, as a person from the RSS is appointed in every institution. So we are not fighting against a political party, we are fighting against the whole infrastructure of India," Gandhi can be heard saying. Gandhi's remarks on institutions and infrastructure can be heard till the 13.38 mark in the video.

The press conference was held by Gandhi in the midst of nationwide protests launched by the Congress party over rampant unemployment and price rise. As per this Indian Express article, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor were detained in Delhi. Congress leaders wearing black shirts, kurtas and bands on their sleeves held a protest inside Lok Sabha and on the streets on August 5, 2022.

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the video shared by Malviya is a cropped clip of a larger original version. In the longer version, Rahul Gandhi is talking at a press conference in the midst of recent protests launched by Congress against unemployment and inflation in the country. In the press conference, the Congress leader alleges that the government has compromised all institutions in India. Gandhi accuses the RSS of infiltrating the country's judicial, legal, electoral structure, and the country's media.

In this context, commenting on the challenges facing the Opposition, Gandhi has said that the Opposition parties are not fighting against a political party but "against the whole infrastructure of India." This remark has been edited out of context and shared misleadingly by Malviya and BJP affiliated pages. Hence, the viral claim is false.

