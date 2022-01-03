All section
Caste discrimination
Aamir Khan Married Fatima Sana Shaikh? No, Edited Photos Viral With False Claim!

The Logical Indian Crew

Aamir Khan Married Fatima Sana Shaikh? No, Edited Photos Viral With False Claim!

India,  3 Jan 2022 12:18 PM GMT

Old photos of Aamir Khan have been edited to amplify a false narrative that he has married for the third time with Fatima Sana Shaikh. Zee News also covered the story.

A set of photos featuring Indian actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan is viral, claiming that the duo got married, making it the latter's third marriage. The images show both the actors as newly married couples posing in traditional attires.

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta and divorced after 16 years of marriage in 2002. He later married Kiran Rao and announced divorce after 15 years of marriage earlier in July 2021 with a joint statement.

The photos are viral on Twitter and Facebook with the same narrative and varied captions. One such caption read in Hindi, "फातिमा शेख आमिर खान की तीसरी बेगम हो गई, फातिमा शेख वही अभिनेत्री हैं जिन्होंने फिल्म दंगल में आमिर खान की बेटी का किरदार निभाया था.! खैर ये उसका निजी मामला है, आमिर खान शादी से लाख इंकार करें लेकिन बेटी आमिर खान के बेटी ईरा ने सच उजागर कर दिया।"

[English translation: Fatima Sheikh becomes Aamir Khan's third wife, Fatima Sheikh is the same actress who played Aamir Khan's daughter in the film Dangal. Well, this is his personal matter. Aamir Khan denies marriage, but Aamir Khan's daughter Ira reveals the truth.)



Indian media outlet Zee News published an article with a similar narrative that carried the viral photos. Later, Zee News edited their article to present it as some revelation story.


Claim:

Aamir Khan married Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it false. Old photos have been edited to amplify a false narrative.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral photos, which yielded the following results.

Photo 1:

In the original photo, we found that the woman standing next to Aamir Khan is his second wife, Kiran Rao, not Fatima Sana Shaikh. The photo was shot on 30 June 2018 at the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai, where Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta hosted their engagement party. Media outlets such as India Today and NDTV published the original photo in their reports. Manav Manglani, an Indian photographer who uploads content about Bollywood celebrities, also posted the original image through his Instagram account.

In the viral image, Kiran Rao's face has been superimposed with Fatima Sana Shaikh's face using editing tools to show that Aamir Khan is standing next to her.

Image Credit: NDTV

Photo 2:

In the original photos, we found that the woman standing next to Aamir Khan is Avantika Malik. She is the wife of Imran Khan, an Indian actor and nephew of Aamir Khan. The images were shot on 8 January 2011 at Avantika's family farmhouse in Karjat, a city near Mumbai, where the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony of Imran and Avantika took place with several Bollywood celebrities attending the function. Several websites such as Prokerala, Getty images, and Alamy published the original photos.

Avantika Malik's face has been superimposed with Fatima Sana Shaikh's face using editing tools in the viral image. A tilak has been added to Aamir Khan's forehead to show the duo as a newly married couple.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Evidently, old photos of Aamir Khan from different events have been edited to amplify a false narrative that he has married for the third time with Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, we found that the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Viral Video Of Man Kidnapping A Girl Child Is Scripted

