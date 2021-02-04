Fact Check: Photoshopped Image Of Rihanna Holding A Pakistani Flag Circulated To Portray That She Is Anti-India

An image where International pop singer Rihanna can be seen purportedly holding a Pakistani flag at a stadium is being circulated on social media with the claim that she is anti-India.

The image was tweeted by Abhishek Mishra, a leader from Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuva Morcha, Uttar Pradesh. Mishra shared the photo along with some old tweets of the singer. The caption, originally in Hindi, reads, "The new queen of the sycophants".

Rihanna is currently being targetted on social media because she supported Farmer's protest. She became one of the many to support the protest amongst the other international voices, namely, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh, United Kingdom MP Claudia Webbe, US Vice president Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris and Lebanese-American model Mia Khalifa. Their tweets started a storm on Twitter, gave the issue a wider global reach, and attracted both, support and criticism.

The viral post on Facebook in Hindi says, "The new queen of the sycophants is America's Rihanna. These leftists of Hollywood will now teach democracy to India! Come on, Lallu, take my stick."





The same image is also being shared on Twitter.

The tweet has been archived here.



Claim:

Photo shows Rihanna holding a Pakistani national flag.

Fact Check:

The viral photo of Rihanna is photoshopped with a Pakistani flag.

After doing a reverse image search on Google Images, we found the original photo of Rihanna in a stadium. The photo was taken at the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. In the original photo, she is seen holding a West Indies cricket team flag. The singer had attended the West Indies cricket team playing against Sri Lanka that day in Chester-le-Street, United Kingdom in July 2019.

The official Twitter account of the International Cricket Council tweeted on July 1, 2019, a photo of Rihanna holding a West Indies cricket team flag.

Along with ICC, West Indies Cricket's official Twitter account had also tweeted about the singer attending the match in July 2019. The images show the same location and outfit as the viral image.

Here is the comparison between the real photo and the edited photo of Rihanna holding a flag in the stadium.







Thus, clearing the air that the photo showing Rihanna holding a Pakistani flag is photoshopped.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Video Shared With False Claim Of It Showing Crowd At Borivali Station, Mumbai On February 1