Fact Check: Old Video Of Americans Punching Dummy Of Trump Shared As Part Of George Floyd Protests

Protestors have taken to the streets across the USA in the wake of George Floyd's death. Floyd died after being pinned to the ground by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25, 2020.



Footage shot by witnesses showed a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, with his knee on Floyd's neck. Floyd's death has sparked outrage across many nations. Videos and images of protests and rioting have emerged on social media following the incident. In light of this, a video is being circulated which shows people punching and kicking a life-sized dummy of Trump with the claim that this is how Americans are now treating their President.

"Look what Americans are doing to Trump, the uncle of Andhbhakts (Translated to English)" reads the caption of one such post.

The post has been viewed over 10,000 times.

The video has been shared extensively on Facebook with the same claim. Claim: Americans are punching their president's dummy as part of George Floyd protests. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. A reverse image search was done by breaking the video into individual keyframes and using the tool, InVid. This led to a Youtube video which was uploaded back in October 2016. The video is titled, 'Trump Dummy Knock out extras'.

According to the description of the video, it is shot during the 2016 US Presidential election.

The description contains the link to the longer version of the video.

"The Presidential election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton is coming up Nov. 8th, election day. Both candidates are disliked in some form. Trump has several rape allegations and Hillary has her email scandal. So we got a Trump dummy and a Hillary dummy and let people punch the candidates. Share if you are tired of this election," reads the description of the original video.

Below is a screenshot from the viral video.





Below is a screenshot from the video uploaded on Youtube dating back to 2016.





Therefore the viral video is not from the recent protests in the US.

