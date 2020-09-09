Fact Check: Did Amartya Sen Say PUBG Ban Will Hit India's Economy?

Viral social media posts claim that economist Amartya Sen has said that India's economy would be hit by the ban on PUBG.

The Information and Technology Ministry on September 2 had banned the gaming app PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese-linked mobile applications. "The banned mobile apps had issues around security, surveillance and data privacy of Indian users," IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said. "Banning of #PUBG will more ruin the Indian economy: Amartya Sen," reads the statement that has been attributed to the economist. Former Governor of Tripura, Tathagata Roy retweeted the fake quote.

Amartya Sen has stated that banning PUBG will hit the Indian economy. Fact Check: The claim is false. Sen's daughter, Antara Dev Sen has rubbished the claim. She confirmed to BOOMLive that the Nobel laureate has not made any statement which correlates the ban on the game to India's economy. Further, no such new reports were found on the supposed statement from the economist. The quote was originally based on a blog post in Bengali by a website, Bharat News. Below is a screenshot of the translated version of the blog:





"Amartya Sen babu has been critial of Modi's decisions and have found himself in controversies, after speaking against them. According to him after banning the Chinese apps, India will not be able to see profit. And the Indian economy will be faced with a huge economic loss. And China will not suffer any loss after the ban of apps in India (Translated to English)" reads the blog.

