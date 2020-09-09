Fact Check: Did Amartya Sen Say PUBG Ban Will Hit India's Economy?

Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
Viral social media posts claim that economist Amartya Sen has said that India's economy would be hit by the ban on PUBG.
The Information and Technology Ministry on September 2 had banned the gaming app PUBG Mobile and 117 other Chinese-linked mobile applications. "The banned mobile apps had issues around security, surveillance and data privacy of Indian users," IT and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said.
"Banning of #PUBG will more ruin the Indian economy: Amartya Sen," reads the statement that has been attributed to the economist.
Former Governor of Tripura, Tathagata Roy retweeted the fake quote.
Claim:
Amartya Sen has stated that banning PUBG will hit the Indian economy.
The claim is false.
Sen's daughter, Antara Dev Sen has rubbished the claim. She confirmed to BOOMLive that the Nobel laureate has not made any statement which correlates the ban on the game to India's economy.
Further, no such new reports were found on the supposed statement from the economist.
The quote was originally based on a blog post in Bengali by a website, Bharat News.
Below is a screenshot of the translated version of the blog:
"Amartya Sen babu has been critial of Modi's decisions and have found himself in controversies, after speaking against them. According to him after banning the Chinese apps, India will not be able to see profit. And the Indian economy will be faced with a huge economic loss. And China will not suffer any loss after the ban of apps in India (Translated to English)" reads the blog.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.
Also Read: Fake Tweet Attributed To Akhilesh Yadav Says He Would Not Have Allowed Construction Of Ram Temple
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.