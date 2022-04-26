Does This Image Show Allahabad University Students Arrested For Making Bombs? No, Claim Is False!

An image has gone viral across WhatsApp which shows a group of arrested individuals beside a photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The image implies that stringent action has been taken against lawlessness in UP.

The image has gone viral with a caption that claims that Allahabad University students were caught in the act of making bombs in their hostel rooms. The post has been shared from a communal angle which aims to highlight the religious discord in Uttar Pradesh.



Claim:

The image has got viral across WhatsApp. The Logical Indian received several messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343, requesting to fact check the claim.

The viral post shows a group of police officials that have apprehended a bunch of men. The right side of the image shows a photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Screengrabs of requests received on the TLI WhatsApp fact check number

The caption above the post reads: "Allahabad University has become the new hotspot of terrorism. These 25 students were held while making bombs. But the media is silent as none of the arrested are from the Muslim community."



The post claims that 25 students from Allahabad were caught making bombs in their hostel rooms. The media has not reported on the incident as they are from the Muslim community.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral image is related to a sex racket busted by the Madhya Pradesh Police

We conducted a keyword search on Twitter with the relevant keywords from the caption. We came across tweets that were posted in 2019 with the same narrative. This indicated that the claim has been circulating around social media for at least two years.

इलाहाबाद विश्वविद्यालय हॉस्टल आजकल आतंकवाद का नया अड्डा बन गया है। पुलिस ने छापेमारी में 25 छात्रों को बम बनाते रंगे हाथों पकड़ा। होस्टल के 58 कमरे सील कर दिए गए है। लेकिन इस खबर पर मीडिया बिल्कुल खामोश है क्योंकि सारे बमबाज डरे हुए समुदाय के है। 😐https://t.co/R9gCeQNI6N — Arun Mani Tripathi™ (@iarunmani) July 27, 2019

We conducted a reverse image search on the viral photo and came across this report in Mandsaur Sandesh. The report details how 15 men and 8 women were arrested on charges of running a sex racket.

The arrest was conducted through joint action by Ringod police station, Dhodhar police station, Jaora police station and Ratlam police station located in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.

A Dainik Bhaskar report stated that two of the arrested are from Trivandrum in Kerala and one from the Puraliya district of West Bengal. Cases have been registered against the arrested under sections 6, 7, 8 and 11/12 of the Prostitution Prevention Act and POCSO Act.

Additionally, the Superintendent of Police in Ratlam, Abhishek Tiwari, shared a Patrika article which also detailed the arrests of the 15 youths.

Conclusion:

The viral post claimed that 25 students from Allahabad were caught making bombs in their hostel rooms. The media has not reported on the incident as they are from the Muslim community.

In actuality, the incident took place in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. 15 men were arrested in connection with a sex racket under sections 6, 7, 8 and 11/12 of the Prostitution Prevention Act and POCSO Act. The incident was not widely reported in the media. The viral post is fake and has been circulated several times with different inaccurate claims.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Punjab's Drug Inspector Murdered Under AAP Government? 3-Year-Old Incident Viral With False Claim