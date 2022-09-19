All section
Caste discrimination
Akhilesh Yadav And Congress Twitter Handle Shares An Old Video To Target Recent Cheetah Project

Image Credit: Unsplash, Twitter/Akhilesh Yadav

Fact Check

Akhilesh Yadav And Congress Twitter Handle Shares An Old Video To Target Recent Cheetah Project

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Madhya Pradesh,  19 Sep 2022 10:57 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video is almost ten months old and was shot in America's Vile Cat Century. It is being falsely shared with claiming viral visuals show cheetahs from Namibia in Kuno, Madhya Pradesh.

On the occasion of PM Modi's birthday, five male and three female cheetahs were brought to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park under Project Cheetah from Namibia. It is the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a video of a cheetah sounding like a cat linking it to cheetahs brought from Namibia. While mocking at BJP government, he mentioned that Everyone was waiting for the roar... but it turned out to be something else.

Maharashtra Congress Sevadal shared this video and wrote, "The blind devotees had created such a ruckus that the roar would be heard. But when he opened the mouth, the voice came "MEOW".

It is being widely shared on Facebook as well.


Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

A viral video shows Cheetas brought from Namibia on PM Modi's Birthday.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is 10-month-old.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool during the initial investigation to isolate the video into keyframes. We then conducted a reverse image search on the isolated keyframes and found the extended version of the viral video on the YouTube channel dated November 2021. The description does not mention the origin of the video. The title of the video reads, "Kitu and Lavani's Special Relationship."

We also found the same video dating back to November 2021 on Yandex. In the extended version, one can see another cheetah coming to him.

Image Credit: Yandex

We then did an open search with keywords like "Kitu and Lavani" and found several videos on the verified Facebook page named WILD CAT SANCTUARY. It has been told on the website of WILD CAT SANCTUARY is based in America, and these two cheetah brothers, Kitu and Lavani, were brought to Century in April 2021.


Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is almost 10 months old and likely been shot in America's Vile Cat Century. It is being falsely shared with claiming viral visuals show cheetahs from Namibia in Kuno, Madhya Pradesh. Hence, the viral claim is false.




If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Telangana BJP Leader T. Raja Singh's Nephew Convert To Islam? No, Video Is Misleading

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Akhilesh Yadav 
Congress 
Madhya Pradesh 
Cheetah 
Old video 

