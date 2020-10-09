Fact Check

Fact Check: Fake Quote Attributed To Akhilesh Yadav On 'Ram & Hanuman'

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Akhilesh Yadav said that he does not need Ram and Hanuman.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   9 Oct 2020 11:56 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image credit: Jagran

A statement apparently by the President of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

"In 2022, SP will form the government in UP and we don't need Ram and Hanuman," reads the purported quote.

"Tap thief (referring to Yadav) used to say we don't need Ram and Hanuman but he is now saying that he wants to build Vishnu temple in Itawa,"reads the caption of one such post.




Claim:

Akhilesh Yadav said that he does not need Ram and Hanuman.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A keyword search led to a report published by Live Hindustan.

The headline of the article reads, "Hindustan Summit Conference: I don't need to latch on to Ram and Hanuman. I will hold on to work (Translated to English)".

Below is a screenshot of the translated article:


Reportedly, Akhilesh Yadav was one of the speakers invited at the Hindustan Summit held on February 22, 2020.

"Kejriwal is latching onto Hanuman, BJP is latching onto Ram…so you latch onto Krishnaji… you are Yaduvanshi," Yadav was questioned to which he responded by saying that, "We are holding on to work, we are making an expressway."


Below is a video from the incident, at 25 minutes timestamp, the question can be heard:

The Logical Indian has earlier debunked similar fake statements attributed to Akhilesh Yadav, this can be read here.

