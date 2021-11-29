All section
Did Akhilesh Yadav Insult His Father During SP Meet? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did Akhilesh Yadav Insult His Father During SP Meet? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  29 Nov 2021 10:49 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video is almost five years old when Akhilesh Yadav was in a fight with uncle Shivpal Yadav after the latter accused him of forming a new party.

Uttar Pradesh is going to witness the assembly elections next year. Political parties have started campaigning, and a lot of disinformation is being circulated to target the voters. In the same backdrop, an old video of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has been revived on social media showing him indulging in a heated dispute while on stage during an SP event. Social media users are trolling Akhilesh Yadav for his misbehaviour while on stage.

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "ये विडियोज़ मिडिया आप लोगों को कभी नहीं दिखायेगा अखिलेश यादव की असली रूप. जो अपने सगे बाप का नहीं हो सकता, वह उत्तर प्रदेश के जनता का कैसे हो सकता है."

[English Translation: These videos....media would not show the real avatar of Akhilesh Yadav. One who cannot belong to his own father, how can he belong to the people of Uttar Pradesh."]

Another user while sharing this video on Facebook wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "ये विडियोज़ मिडिया नहीं दिखा पाई अखिलेश यादव का असली रूप| जो अपने खुद के बाप के साथ पब्लिक में ऐसा व्यवहार कर रहा हो वो सत्ता मिलते ही आम जनता के साथ कैसा ब्यवहार करेगा."

[English Translation: These videos....media could not show the real avatar of Akhilesh Yadav. The one who is behaving like this in public with his own father, how will he behave with the general public as soon as he gets power?]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

Akhilesh Yadav behaved rudely with his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2016.

We extracted different keyframes of the shared video using the InVid tool and conducted a google reverse image search. We found the viral video in a report of NDTV dated 24 Oct. 2016. The video's title read in English reads, "Watch: Shivpal Yadav Calls Akhilesh 'A Liar', Grabs Mic At Meeting." At 27 seconds, we can see the same footage as seen in the viral video. According to the report's caption, Shivpal Singh accused Akhilesh Yadav of privately threatening to launch his party and called him a liar.

We also found the video report of OneIndia, DD News and IndiaTv, which reported the same. According to the reports, Mulayam Singh Yadav later intervened and controlled the situation.

According to the report of Business Standard, this came after the continuing battle of attrition between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal Yadav. While addressing the gathering, Akhilesh ruled out forming a new party, a claim which Shivpal disputed, saying he was prepared to "swear" by his son and "Ganga Jal" that the Chief Minister had told him he would indeed float a new party and contest the assembly polls in alliance with some political party. At that time, Shivpal Yadav also demanded that Mulayam Singh Yadav take over the government's helm.

To sum up, an old video of Akhilesh Yadav argument with his uncle Shivpal Yadav during the Samajwadi Party meet is being shared as recent. The viral video is almost five years old. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Picture Of Southern State's Srisailam Dam Viral Praising UP Government's Efforts

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Akhilesh Yadav 
Mulayam Singh 
shivpal singh 
Uttar Pradesh 
Samajawadi Party 

