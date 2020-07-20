Fake Tweet Attributed To Akhilesh Yadav Says He Would Not Have Allowed Construction Of Ram Temple

A screenshot of a tweet apparently by the President of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav is doing the rounds on social media platforms.



"If it was our government, I would have followed the footsteps of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and not allowed the Ram temple to be built, no matter how many lives would be lost," reads the tweet when translated to English.





The tweet is dated November 3, 2019.

















On November 9, 2019, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had permitted the construction of a temple at the site of the Babri Masjid, which was demolished in 1992 by Kar Sevaks. The top court had also ordered the Central government to provide a"prominent and suitable" five-acre plot for Muslims to construct a mosque in Ayodhya.



Read the full-text of the supreme court verdict on Ayodhya Land Dispute, here. The tweet hints at an incident which occurred in 1990 when Mulayam Singh Yadav was the Chief Minister of UP. On October 30 1990, the then CM had directed the police to open fire at Kar Sevaks who had gathered in Ayodhya on the call given by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the RSS and the BJP. The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claim on the Fact Check number.





Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in the run-up to the Ayodhya verdict that if his government was in power, he wouldn't have allowed the construction of a Ram Mandir. Fact Check: The claim is false. Yadav's Twitter Timeline No such tweet by Akhilesh Yadav was found on the date mentioned in the viral screenshot. On searching through Wayback Machine, a digital archive, it was found that in Yadav's profile (archived on 11 November, 2019), there was no tweet on November 3. There were, however, tweets from November 2, 2019, and November 4, 2019. Below is a screenshot:





It is noteworthy to mention that despite not being a part of a tweet thread, all the viral screenshots bear the exact timestamps.



Actual Tweet On Ayodhya Verdict Yadav On November 9, 2019, had tweeted in favour of the judgment. He wrote that decision would help humanity.

जो फ़ैसले फ़ासलों को घटाते हैं

वो इंसा को बेहतर इंसा बनाते हैं — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 9, 2019