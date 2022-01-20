Did Akhilesh Yadav Say 'Uttar Pradesh Will See Prosperity If Yogi Government Is Elected'? Know The Truth Here

A video of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is going viral, claiming that he confessed in his speech that Uttar Pradesh would flourish only when the Yogi Government is elected. In the 11 second viral video, we can see Akhilesh Yadav giving a speech in front of the crowd, and the public is seen standing with flags and signs. It is being claimed that in his speech, he can be heard saying in Hindi, "निवेदन करना चाहते है कि अगर उत्तर प्रदेश को खुशाली के रासते पे ले जाना है तो योग्य सरकार बनेगी। तभी जा करके उत्तर प्रदेश खुशाली के रासते में जाएगा।"

[English Translation: Want to request that if Uttar Pradesh is to be taken on the path of happiness, then Yogi government will be formed. Only then will Uttar Pradesh go on the path of happiness.]

The video is going viral on social media with a caption that reads, " अखिलेश यादव जी आपने भी मान लिया है जब फिर योगी सरकार बनेगी तभी उत्तर प्रदेश में खुशहाली आएगी"

[English Translation: "Akhilesh Yadav Ji, you have also accepted that when the Yogi government is formed again, only then there will be prosperity in Uttar Pradesh."]

A Facebook user Vishal Kushwaha had posted this video on 09 January 2022. The video has crossed more than 1.7 million views.

A Facebook user while sharing this video wrote a caption in Hindi that reads, "अखिलेश यादव का जनता से निवेदन है कि उत्तर प्रदेश की खुशहाली के लिए योगी जी की सरकार बनेगी तभी खुशहाली बनीं रहेंगी,सुने| यूपी की हर जनता तक ये विडियो पहुंचनी चाहिए."

[English Translation: Akhilesh Yadav's request to the public is that Yogi Ji's government needs to be formed for the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh, only then happiness will remain, listen. This video should reach every people of UP.]

It is being shared on YouTube with a similar claim.

Claim:

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav Claimed that the "Yogi government" is good for the state.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral claim is shared with a misleading claim.

We observed the video carefully and found that the logo of 'HEADLINES INDIA' is visible in the viral video. Taking a hint from it, we searched this channel on different social media platforms and found the verified account of this channel on YouTube. We then did a keyword search and found the extended version of the viral video published on the channel dated 02 January 2022. In this 6 minutes and 18-second video, we can see the viral video footage at 0.55 seconds of timestamp. Akhilesh Yadav can be heard saying in Hindi, "हम आपसे निवेदन करना चाहते है, अगर उत्तर प्रदेश को ख़ुशली के रास्ते लेजना है तो योग्य सरकार बने गी"

[English Translation: We would like to request you that if you want to take Uttar Pradesh to the road of prosperity then a worthy government should be formed.]

It clearly means that Akhilesh Yadav was talking about the "Yogya government" (योग्य सरकार, English translation: Worthy government) which has been mischievously misinterpreted as Yogi government.

We also shared this video with Nasir Saleem, Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party to know his comment on this viral video. He said, "The viral claim is completely false. Akhilesh Yadav was talking about the formation of 'Yogya Governemnent' in Uttar Pradesh which means 'Qualified Government'. He was not talking about Yogi Adityanath's Government",

To sum up, a video of Akhilesh Yadav election rally where he talked about forming a worthy and qualified government in Uttar Pradesh was falsely shared with a claim that he admitted that Uttar Pradesh will see prosperity if the Yogi government is elected. In reality, he targeted the Yogi government by mentioning the formation of a qualified government in UP. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.



